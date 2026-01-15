Bella Hadid Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery Red See-Through Dress at 'The Beauty' Premiere: Photos
Jan. 15 2026, Published 5:58 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid wasn’t shy about exposing her assets on the red carpet.
The model, 29, turned heads in a bright red, see-through halter gown by Schiaparelli at the premiere of The Beauty at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Wednesday, January 14.
Hadid’s nipples poked through the sheer design, which featured criss-cross detailing and a long train that cascaded behind her.
She wore her hair in a sleek updo and kept makeup simple and light. As for accessories, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for Chopard diamond and silver rings, stud earrings and red heels.
The Beauty marks Hadid’s first major acting role (she previously made an appearance on Yellowstone) under creator Ryan Murphy.
Bella Hadid Wanted to Look 'Haggard' on 'The Beauty'
During an interview on the red carpet, Hadid admitted she told Murphy she wanted to look “haggard” for her character, who experiences a beauty shot gone wrong.
"When I spoke to Ryan in the beginning, it was very much about being able to go out of my comfort zone," she told an outlet. "I said, 'Ryan, I want you to make me look haggard.' I never want to be the girl next door."
Hadid added, "I think I definitely went out of my comfort zone in many different ways. But he pushed me to be a different version of myself, which I've always wanted to do. I love adrenaline. I love the rush of being able to do stunts. I wouldn't hurt a fly, which is the funniest part. But the stunt team was so amazing."
The 29-year-old revealed she was “nervous” to be on the small screen but thinks she “did a decent job.”
Bella Hadid's Sultry Style on Set of 'The Beauty'
In April 2025, Hadid went viral when she was photographed on the set of the series. She looked unrecognizable in a skintight red leather catsuit with bleached-blonde eyebrows. The star rode a motorcycle in several scenes, with her slicked-back, wet hair falling behind her shoulders.
The Beauty also stars Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope. The plot — based on a 2016 graphic novel — depicts two detectives who form a conspiracy in a place where STDs turn people beautiful.
Bella Hadid Rushed to the Hospital for Lyme Disease Complications
Her latest acting stint comes after she was hospitalized in September 2025 for Lyme disease. At the time, Hadid shared a selfie from her hospital bed, hooked up to her IV, to Instagram.
The brunette beauty’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, honored her bravery with a post of her own.
"The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer," the 61-year-old wrote. "I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced.”
She added, "I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes. I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up."