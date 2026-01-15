Bella Hadid Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery Red See-Through Dress at 'The Beauty' Premiere: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Hadid wasn’t shy about exposing her assets on the red carpet. The model, 29, turned heads in a bright red, see-through halter gown by Schiaparelli at the premiere of The Beauty at the Museum of Modern Art in New York on Wednesday, January 14. Hadid’s nipples poked through the sheer design, which featured criss-cross detailing and a long train that cascaded behind her.

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid stars in 'The Beauty.'

She wore her hair in a sleek updo and kept makeup simple and light. As for accessories, the Victoria’s Secret Angel opted for Chopard diamond and silver rings, stud earrings and red heels. The Beauty marks Hadid’s first major acting role (she previously made an appearance on Yellowstone) under creator Ryan Murphy.

Bella Hadid Wanted to Look 'Haggard' on 'The Beauty'

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid is breaking into acting.

During an interview on the red carpet, Hadid admitted she told Murphy she wanted to look “haggard” for her character, who experiences a beauty shot gone wrong. "When I spoke to Ryan in the beginning, it was very much about being able to go out of my comfort zone," she told an outlet. "I said, 'Ryan, I want you to make me look haggard.' I never want to be the girl next door." Hadid added, "I think I definitely went out of my comfort zone in many different ways. But he pushed me to be a different version of myself, which I've always wanted to do. I love adrenaline. I love the rush of being able to do stunts. I wouldn't hurt a fly, which is the funniest part. But the stunt team was so amazing." The 29-year-old revealed she was “nervous” to be on the small screen but thinks she “did a decent job.”

Bella Hadid's Sultry Style on Set of 'The Beauty'

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid stunned in a red gown at 'The Beauty' premiere in NYC.

In April 2025, Hadid went viral when she was photographed on the set of the series. She looked unrecognizable in a skintight red leather catsuit with bleached-blonde eyebrows. The star rode a motorcycle in several scenes, with her slicked-back, wet hair falling behind her shoulders. The Beauty also stars Evan Peters, Ashton Kutcher, Anthony Ramos and Jeremy Pope. The plot — based on a 2016 graphic novel — depicts two detectives who form a conspiracy in a place where STDs turn people beautiful.

Bella Hadid Rushed to the Hospital for Lyme Disease Complications

Source: MEGA Bella Hadid was recently hospitalized for her Lyme disease.