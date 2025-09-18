Bella Hadid's Mom Yolanda Calls Hospitalized Model a 'Survivor' as She 'Suffers in Silence' With Lyme Disease — Read Her Heartbreaking Tribute
Sept. 18 2025, Published 2:15 p.m. ET
Bella Hadid will always have her family by her side.
The model's mom, Yolanda Hadid, shared a touching tribute for her youngest daughter after Bella uploaded photos to Instagram of herself in a hospital bed, concerning fans.
The 28-year-old's mother shed light on Bella's hospitalization as she opened up about how they both battle Lyme disease.
Yolanda Hadid Shares Photos of Hospitalized Daughter Bella
" As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me," Yolanda's Instagram caption began alongside several photos of her daughter lying in a hospital bed and being treated for Lyme disease.
The post additionally included a picture from inside church, a snap of a double rainbow and an image featuring tons of medicine spread across a long table.
Yolanda continued: "The invisible disability of chronic neurological Lyme disease is hard to explain or understand for anyone. I try to lead by example on our Lyme journey but my own pain cannot compare to watching my baby suffer."
The mother-of-three explained why she "stopped sharing" her "personal story" with Lyme disease after many years, noting it was because she "needed an energetic shift" and "time to focus on my healing rather than absorb other people’s opinions about [her] journey."
Yolanda emphasized her determination to "find a cure affordable for all" after "fifteen years of searching the globe" for answers.
"Hopefully soon I will share whatever we have learned and the places we have been with you and our Lyme community as soon as lab results reflect our victory," she said.
Bella Hadid Has Lived Through 'Darkness' and 'Pain' Since 2013 Health Diagnosis
Yolanda then addressed her daughter as she declared, "to my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous."
"No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease," The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum expressed. "I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced."
"There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown h--- you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013," Yolanda admitted. "You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain."
Bella Hadid Endures 'Another Month of Treatment' for Lyme Disease
Yolanda added: "I am so proud of the fighter that you are. You are not alone, I promise to have your back every step of the way, no matter how long this takes."
Bella's mom said the supermodel has "fought through another month of treatment,"
"I know god is good, miracles do happen everyday 🙏 I pray for your speedy recovery my love. This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together," Yolanda concluded. "You are a survivor…I love you so much my bada-- warrior."