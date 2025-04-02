Bella Hadid Flaunts Enviable Figure in New Bikini: Hot Pics

This marks Hadid's second collaboration with Frankies. The first partnership — a cowgirl-inspired, 103-piece collection — dropped on March 4. The line is a hybrid of swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces, produced in fabrics and patterns from gingham and denim to stripes and crochet that pay homage to Hadid's love of nature.

"Frankie and I have been friends most of my life," Hadid told Vogue of Frankies' founder Francesca Aiello, whom she grew up near in Malibu, Calif. "We have always appreciated each other’s creativity, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, it was an instant yes. There is nothing like making art with a close friend." The ladies have been trading bikinis since they were 15 years old.