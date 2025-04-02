Bella Hadid Flaunts Enviable Figure in New Bikini: Hot Pics
Bella Hadid bared her toned bikini body for a new swimsuit collaboration.
An Instagram carousel on Tuesday, April 1, announced the model, 28, is collaborating with Frankies on a swimsuit inspired by her skin parfum brand, Orebella.
The micro bikini is made in Hadid's perfume company's signature cherry red hue with hand-sewn turquoise and silver beaded accents.
The swimsuit launch is paired with a brand-new Salted Muse Parfum Set from Orebella, featuring a woody marine scent with notes of pink pepper, olive tree accord and sea salt inspired by the ocean. The co-branded product also features a gold travel case with "Bella x Frankies" engraved in red.
Orebella describes the new partnership as "where swim meets scent."
This marks Hadid's second collaboration with Frankies. The first partnership — a cowgirl-inspired, 103-piece collection — dropped on March 4. The line is a hybrid of swimwear and ready-to-wear pieces, produced in fabrics and patterns from gingham and denim to stripes and crochet that pay homage to Hadid's love of nature.
"Frankie and I have been friends most of my life," Hadid told Vogue of Frankies' founder Francesca Aiello, whom she grew up near in Malibu, Calif. "We have always appreciated each other’s creativity, so when the opportunity to collaborate arose, it was an instant yes. There is nothing like making art with a close friend." The ladies have been trading bikinis since they were 15 years old.
A Frankies Instagram post debuting the clothing declared that the collab honors the journey from "15+ years of friendship to a co-designed collection. Every girl's dream."
"You’ll find bits of Bella sprinkled into the entire collection — suede bikinis, leather accents, sweet lil details, there are hints to her roots in every single piece," the caption also read.
Hadid noted the Lucky Leopard Austin top and Full Moon bottom are her favorite pieces.
"Both have special details like the animal print trim and a special BH initial charm," she said. "A personal touch I was so excited to make."
She celebrated the milestone with a launch party at Stella, a restaurant in West Hollywood, on Thursday, February 20. Fellow models Hailey Bieber and Stassie Karanikolaou showed up wearing the product line and shared snapshots in support of their friend on their Instagram Stories.
Hadid sported a long sleeve top with "Lucky" etched in red, paired with black shorts, tights and heeled cowboy boots.