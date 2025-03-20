Bella Hadid Stuns in Tiny Bikini as She Takes a Dip With Her Fragrance: Hot Photos
Bella Hadid is turning up the heat!
The supermodel gave fans a glimpse of her dreamy Dubai getaway, sharing a series of sizzling snaps on Instagram. Rocking a tiny gingham bikini with a plunging V-neckline, she put her toned abs and cleavage on full display.
In one shot, Hadid lounged on the sand, casually promoting her fragrance line, Orebella, by placing a perfume bottle near her head.
“i wanna bathe in my salted muse…. til im fully charged…. 🍀❇️🦚🐉 🌠 🔮. My sun my moon, my water, my stars, my @orebella, love her so much,” she captioned the post, referencing the scent she was holding.
According to her website, the fragrance features sea salt, pink pepper, an olive tree accord, lavender, woods and crisp amber.
In another snap, Hadid waded into crystal-clear waters alongside her friend, photographer, fashion editor and fellow horseback rider Yasmin Diba, who rocked a matching swimsuit.
The steamy photos come just after Hadid paid tribute to Donatella Versace following the news that the fashion icon was stepping down as creative director of Versace. Former Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale is set to take over the role.
“Donatella Era. Will live on for infinity. I love you DV. Our time together will be memories I am buried with,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of moments with the legendary designer.
“The first time I truly felt beautiful in our industry. YOU. Thank you for being Fashion Mother to us all. For making us feel loved. Beautiful. Unique. S---. Happy,” she continued.
Hadid wrapped up the heartfelt message — stylized in all caps — writing, “You are the 1. The only. The Donatella Versace."
Versace was clearly touched, responding in the comments, “Bella, your words truly mean the world to me. You are beautiful inside and out with a heart made of Versace gold. I love you so so much. Thank you for always being there for me. With love, Donatella VERSACE.”
Bella’s sister, Gigi Hadid, who has also been a longtime muse for the brand, chimed in with her own tribute to Donatella.
“Working with Versace in the era of Donatella will forever be one of the greatest highlights of my career. What is more of a life’s honor is saying that I know and love this Super Woman. There is warmth, strength, gentleness, humor, generosity, encouragement, loyalty, and magic to @donatella_versace that I feel so lucky to have experienced from this boss and icon,” Gigi wrote.
She also thanked Donatella for her support over the past decade.
“I became a woman working for this woman. Some of the moments I’ve felt the most empowered, confident, and beautiful are because of her. I’ll never forget that,” she added. “DV- you know I love you so much. Thank you for everything, and for all you have given the world. I will always cherish my time wearing your creations, but the memories continue:) x x 4ever your girl.”