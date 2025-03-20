Bella Hadid Stuns in Tiny Bikini as She Takes a Dip With Her Fragrance: Hot Photos

The steamy photos come just after Hadid paid tribute to Donatella Versace following the news that the fashion icon was stepping down as creative director of Versace. Former Miu Miu design director Dario Vitale is set to take over the role.

“Donatella Era. Will live on for infinity. I love you DV. Our time together will be memories I am buried with,” Hadid wrote on Instagram, sharing a carousel of moments with the legendary designer.

“The first time I truly felt beautiful in our industry. YOU. Thank you for being Fashion Mother to us all. For making us feel loved. Beautiful. Unique. S---. Happy,” she continued.