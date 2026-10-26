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Bella Thorne Embraces Her Natural Curls in Stunning Selfies

image of bella
Source: MEGA/@BELLATHORNE INSTAGRAM

Bella Thorne looked gorgeous in new photos.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 6:14 p.m. ET

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Bella Thorne is letting her natural curls do the talking!

The Shake It Up alum, 29, showed off her curly locks in a series of stunning Instagram selfies on Thursday, October 22, giving followers a closer look at her textured hairstyle.

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Image of Bella inviting fellow curly-haired fans into the conversation.
Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM

Bella invited fellow curly-haired fans into the conversation.

"Where's all my curly girlies at ??" Thorne captioned the post, inviting fellow curly-haired fans into the conversation.

"Your red hair remains your best mane🦁❤️‍🔥," one fan commented, while another said, "I need to have my hair like that, it looks beautiful on you."

"Love your hair 😍," gushed a third admirer.

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Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Curly Hair in Instagram Selfies

Image of Bella offering a more casual glimpse at the hair.
Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM

Bella offered a more casual glimpse at the hair.

Thorne put her hair front and center in the new photos, allowing her curls to frame her face.

The social media update offered a more casual glimpse at the star, whose beauty looks often range from understated to glamorous.

The actress, who frequently experiments with different hairstyles, appeared to be enjoying a change from the sleek and wavy looks she's sported in the past.

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Bella Thorne Has Experimented With Her Hair Over the Years

Image of Bella switching up her appearance.
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne is known for her red locks.

As OK! previously reported, Thorne has continued experimenting with her appearance, regularly sharing fashion and beauty updates with followers.

In December 2025, the former Disney Channel star surprised followers by debuting a more subdued hair color, temporarily moving away from the fiery red shade closely associated with her public image.

In May 2026, she also showed off a dramatic red hair transformation while posing in a lace bra.

Bella Thorne Isn't Wedding Planning Just Yet

Image of the star putting the attention on her hair.
Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM

Bella Thorne and Mark Emms haven't chosen a wedding date yet.

Beyond her hair transformations, Thorne frequently uses Instagram to showcase her personal life.

Though her fiancé, Mark Emms, proposed in May 2023, she wound up getting down one knee as well in August 2025, even sharing photos from the moment on social media.

That December, she told a reporter they have yet to set a wedding date.

"I just directed a movie that I wrote, and so that is currently our baby, our child," Thorne shared, referring to her directorial debut, Color Your Hurt. "And I think once we're done with that, and the next project that we have Spring Breakers, then we can plan."

"I feel like everything has to be perfect at the same time," the actress continued. "If a bunch of s--- goes wrong, I'm like, 'Eh, as long as you're happy.'"

Thorne was previously engaged to Benjamin Mascolo, whom she split from in 2022.

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