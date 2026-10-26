Bella Thorne Embraces Her Natural Curls in Stunning Selfies

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Bella Thorne is letting her natural curls do the talking! The Shake It Up alum, 29, showed off her curly locks in a series of stunning Instagram selfies on Thursday, October 22, giving followers a closer look at her textured hairstyle.

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Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM Bella invited fellow curly-haired fans into the conversation.

"Where's all my curly girlies at ??" Thorne captioned the post, inviting fellow curly-haired fans into the conversation. "Your red hair remains your best mane🦁❤️‍🔥," one fan commented, while another said, "I need to have my hair like that, it looks beautiful on you." "Love your hair 😍," gushed a third admirer.

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Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Curly Hair in Instagram Selfies

Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM Bella offered a more casual glimpse at the hair.

Thorne put her hair front and center in the new photos, allowing her curls to frame her face. The social media update offered a more casual glimpse at the star, whose beauty looks often range from understated to glamorous. The actress, who frequently experiments with different hairstyles, appeared to be enjoying a change from the sleek and wavy looks she's sported in the past.

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Bella Thorne Has Experimented With Her Hair Over the Years

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne is known for her red locks.

As OK! previously reported, Thorne has continued experimenting with her appearance, regularly sharing fashion and beauty updates with followers. In December 2025, the former Disney Channel star surprised followers by debuting a more subdued hair color, temporarily moving away from the fiery red shade closely associated with her public image. In May 2026, she also showed off a dramatic red hair transformation while posing in a lace bra.

Bella Thorne Isn't Wedding Planning Just Yet

Source: @BELLATHORNE/INSTAGRAM Bella Thorne and Mark Emms haven't chosen a wedding date yet.