Bella Thorne Nearly Spills Out of Tiny Bikini: Photos
Bella Thorne’s latest post is the perfect mix of sweet and sizzling.
The Babysitter star dropped a collage of steamy snaps via X, rocking a tiny Hello Kitty crocheted bikini while posing in a tropical setting.
The barely-there G-string bikini left little to the imagination as it just covered her nipples. Her fiery red hair fit perfectly with her daring look as she gave the camera a bold stare.
In another shot, the OnlyFans star leaned forward with her legs spread, showing off her toned stomach and major cleavage.
“I love hello Kitty!” she wrote in the caption.
Her followers didn’t hold back in the comments section.
“Damm!!! this red hair is fire!!” one fan wrote.
Another said, “OMG Bella 🔥 🔥🔥.”
“This is the cutest bathing suit 👙,” a third commented.
“There’s a pun in there,” someone joked.
“Your bikini pics are the best. ❤️🔥👙👍🏻,” added another.
The flirty pics comes just a few weeks after Thorne made headlines for speaking out against Mickey Rourke over what allegedly happened on set.
“Working with Mickey was one of the all-time worst experiences of my life working as an actress,” she claimed.
"I had to work with this man – in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back. He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my knee cap and instead he used it on my genitals thru my jeans. Hitting them over and over again," she wrote. "I had bruises on my pelvic bone."
Thorne also added she dealt with “so many gross stories of things [Rourke] made me go thru” while filming an anonymous movie, which fans speculated was the 2020 thriller Girl, where the two worked together.
Soon after, Rourke, who recently stirred up more controversy during Celebrity Big Brother UK by making offensive comments toward JoJo Siwa and other cast members, responded.
“We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film,” his statement via The Hollywood Reporter read.
"These allegations are extremely serious. Mr. Rourke adamantly denies any intentional misconduct," they continued. "He has not been contacted previously with any claims of this nature and was unaware of any discomfort expressed by Ms. Thorne at the time."
They concluded, "Out of respect for all parties involved and in light of the gravity of the claims, Mr. Rourke will refrain from commenting further at this time. He is prepared to cooperate fully with any appropriate inquiry. We extend our support to all professionals who deserve to feel safe and respected in their workplace."