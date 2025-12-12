Bella Thorne Looks Unrecognizable as She Ditches Her Fiery Red Hair for More Subdued Color: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne caught everyone off guard after dropping new Instagram photos that showed her with a completely different vibe — and her famous fiery red hair was nowhere to be found. The actress debuted a softer, more natural shade while soaking up the sun, sharing close-up selfies under a bright blue sky. Dressed in a warm brown sweater and a sleek gold chain, she looked almost like a different person with the deeper, toned-down color framing her features.

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne showed off a new darker hair color on Instagram.

In another photo, she cozied up next to her fiancé, Mark Emms, leaning in for a playful kiss toward the camera as the couple relaxed outdoors. “December has been good to me so far,” Thorne wrote in her caption, teasing “all new updates” coming to Passes — the creator platform where stars offer exclusive content, DMs and memberships for fans.

Her post arrives as she and Emms prep for wedding planning, though she’s made it clear the real work starts once their packed schedules clear out. "We're making our love child, which is this movie we just made together that I wrote and directed," Thorne told E! News on December 3. "I think once we're done with this movie — completion and editing, and everything and press — and then we do Spring Breakers."

The 28-year-old has been focused on finishing her film Color Your Hurt and gearing up for the long-awaited Spring Breakers sequel. As she noted, "Once we're done with those two, then we will have the brain capacity to think and really do it right."

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram The actress shared photos with her man, Mark Emms.

Even though she’s not rushing down the aisle, Thorne made sure to tell her fiancé how much he means to her, as she proposed to him in August — even after he popped the question a year earlier. "We had gone through so much in a really beautiful way and a lot of dark times as well," she said. “Creating art is really hard. It is so difficult. At some point, right before filming, I wanted to return the love that he had given me when he proposed and make it equal. He was crying. It was so sweet and endearing and authentic."

"It's so shocking and it's so not done that when it does happen," she added, "they feel so honored, like 'You chose me?' and you're like, 'Yeah. You chose me and I choose you. This is a two-way street.'"

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne plans to start wedding preparations after her film projects wrap.

Emms originally proposed in 2023 with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond. Their romance began in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne’s birthday bash in Ibiza. “It was love at first sight as the sun rose,” Thorne told a news outlet about their instant spark.

When her big day finally arrives, the Shake It Up alum is planning on multiple outfit changes, telling the outlet, “Every bride does not need one gown… but four!”

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne wants to blend Latin and British traditions for their wedding.