NEWS Bella Thorne Nearly Pops Out of Her Black-and-White Top: Photos Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X Bella Thorne nearly spilled out of a daring black-and-white top in new photos.

Article continues below advertisement

Bella Thorne isn’t holding back! The actress and social media queen made jaws drop with her latest fashion moment — stepping out in a black-and-white ensemble that barely held her in. Braless and totally unbothered, Thorne showed off her signature red hair and piercing gaze, locking in her bold girl vibe.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Good morning! 🫡,” she simply wrote in the caption, alongside the sultry snap.

Article continues below advertisement

To finish off the statement look, she added a hot pink Chanel handbag and matching pointed fuchsia heels.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @bellathorne/X Bella Thorne rocked a barely-there black-and-white outfit.

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, fans couldn't stop raving in the comments section. “You are truly gorgeous fabulous,” one follower gushed, while another added, “You are blinded by the sun, we're blinded by your beauty.” A third fan wrote, “Good to see you in twitter posting regularly,” while another kept it short and sweet with, “Good morning love 😘.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actress followed up with a purple tank and thong that nearly exposed everything.

Article continues below advertisement

The daring post comes right after another bold moment — a mirror selfie that had her nearly spilling out of a purple tank and thong on Tuesday, June 24.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

In that photo, Thorne once again went braless and gave fans a full view of her side b---. The top was paper-thin and nearly sheer, leaving little to the imagination. As for the bottom? It's unclear what, if anything, she had on — aside from a tiny pearl string hanging off one side.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne is set to star in 'Saint Clare' and 'Spring Breakers 2.'

Article continues below advertisement

She accessorized the risqué fit with a chunky gold choker, a metallic phone case and long neon green nails. "Hi! (Say it back)," she captioned the X post.

Article continues below advertisement

The Blended star's not just dropping fire selfies — she’s also deep in her next era on screen. The multi-hyphenate is starring in Saint Clare, a dark mystery thriller about a quiet woman who starts hearing voices — voices that push her toward a shocking murder spree. Thorne leads the film, while Mitzi Peirone directs and cowrites the script alongside American Psycho screenwriter Guinevere Turner.

Article continues below advertisement

“I think making Saint Clare taught me the same lessons the titular character is forced to master on her journey towards her own fate,” Peirone shared. “To me, artists and people of faith are rather alike: both endeavors require relentless vision, unwavering belief, and sacrifice,” she explained. “So just like the martyred visionary general Joan of Arc, Clare has taught me that when you are destined with vision and clarity of purpose, then nothing can scare you – not loneliness, not violence, not being misunderstood and called insane, not rejection and ultimately not even death.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne said acting has helped her overcome her dyslexia.

Article continues below advertisement

Next up, she’s bringing the heat to Spring Breakers 2. Thorne is joining Ariel Martin, Grace Van Dien and True Whitaker in Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain, a Gen Z crime thriller that promises high-speed chaos. The story follows a wild group of girls heading off on spring break — but when things spiral, they’re left cleaning up the destruction.