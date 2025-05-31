or
Bella Thorne's Most Daring Moments: See Her Hottest Photos

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has pushed fashion boundaries with her bold choices, showcasing her voluptuous physique in sheer fabrics and plunging necklines.

May 31 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Bella Thorne Flaunted Her Beauty

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne shared her Valentine's Day moments on Instagram.

Bella Thorne displayed her ample assets in a formfitting, long-sleeved beige dress in a February post. She maintained an elegant look by letting her sleek dark brown hair cascade down her back.

She captioned the post, "Valentine’s Day was a dream ☁️❤️."

Red-Hot

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne promoted the platform Passes on the post.

The My Own Worst Enemy star sizzled in a raunchy red dress with a high neck and asymmetrical details, posing seductively while being surrounded by rose petals

"Sending something special to a fewwwww of my Valentines 💌💋over on @passes," Thorne told her followers.

Bella Thorne Nearly Flashed Her Assets

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne showed off her natural beauty in the snaps.

In a February photoset, Thorne left little to the imagination when she wore a black, asymmetrical dress that almost exposed her bosom. The ensemble's diagonal neckline bared one shoulder while gracefully embracing her contours.

"HOT TO GO!" she cheekily shared in the caption.

A Hot Throwback Post

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne has rocked different hairstyles over the years.

The 27-year-old Shake It Up alum displayed her cleavage in a black strapless bralette, playfully sticking her tongue out while posing outdoors.

She asked her followers, "Last year at Comic Con.. should I bring this hair back?"

She Rocked a Sheer Look

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: MEGA

She stole the spotlight at a 2024 red carpet event.

Bella Thorne

Thorne hit the 19th Rome Film Festival's red carpet event in a sultry satin dress with beaded detailing and a V-neckline. She paired the look with black stockings and platform heels.

Looked Like an Angel

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne slipped into an elegant maxi dress, suitable for the event.

For the amfAR Cannes Gala 30th edition in France in May 2024, Thorne left little to the imagination in a sheer, floor-length gown that embraced her curves. The figure-hugging, see-through dress subtly displayed her ripped midsection and underwear, shocking the masses.

Glowing in Black

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne became a showstopper at the Cannes Film Festival.

During the Motel Destino premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, the Famous in Love actress put on a daring display in a stunning black gown with a plunging neckline and dramatic shoulder detailing. The tightfitting ensemble emphasized her front assets, enhancing her sultry display.

Bella Thorne Showcased Glamour

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: MEGA

She sported a dramatic white gown at the festival.

For the Venice Film Festival in 2023, Thorne wore a strapless Dior dress that complemented her chic sunglasses.

She Sparkled in Another Sheer Outfit

bella thorne most daring moments photos
Source: MEGA

Bella Thorne flaunted her red hair at the event.

Thorne stunned at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival in a risqué semi-sheer gown with a cutout and feathered train.

