OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Bella Thorne
PHOTOS

Bella Thorne Goes Braless in Scandalous Tank Top and Thong: Photo

Photo of Bella Thorne
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram/X

Bella Thorne left little to the imagination in a shocking new selfie.

By:

June 24 2025, Updated 4:03 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne almost bared it all again.

The Disney alum, 27, exposed side b--- in a tiny purple tank and thong on Tuesday, June 24.

bella thorne braless scandalous tank top thong photo
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne ditched her bra.

Thorne went braless in the risqué ensemble, which nearly revealed her nipples. It's unclear what the film star was wearing (if anything) on the bottom, except a string of tiny pearls on one side. She paired the look with a thick gold choker, a metallic silver phone case and long green nails.

"Hi! (Say it back)," she captioned the mirror selfie, which she shared to X at 3:55 a.m.

Bella Thorne's Other Sultry Photos

bella thorne braless scandalous tank top thong photo
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne almost exposed her b-----.

Thorne is no stranger to scandalous snaps. Just one day prior, she stripped down to a black bra, underwear and sheer tights while sunbathing on an outdoor fire pit.

"Please watch this 100 times," she captioned the X post.

The Shake It Up alum showcased side b--- in another risqué look on June 17. She donned a plunging blue and white slip dress with black tights and platform heels. The image was seemingly a throwback to her Rome Film Festival outfit from the premiere of The Trainer in October 2024.

Earlier this month, Thorne spread her legs in a suggestive image. She donned tights, a black blazer, a gold choker and chain belt with a cross, with her hair swept into a high ponytail.

MORE ON:
Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne's Upcoming Wedding to Mark Emms

bella thorne braless scandalous tank top thong photo
Source: @bellathorne/Instagram

Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.

When Thorne is not flaunting her body on X and OnlyFans, she is a devoted fiancée to Mark Emms. The couple started dating in August 2022 after meeting at Cara Delevingne's birthday party in Ibiza. The British producer proposed in May 2023 with a 10-carat emerald-cut diamond ring.

"It was love at first sight as the sun rose," she raved to an outlet after their engagement.

Now, Thorne is at work prepping the details of their upcoming wedding.

"I actually went online and researched the different traditions for Latin weddings and British weddings," said the actress, who is of Cuban descent. "I would love for Mark and I both to do things from our culture and put them together in one. I think that would be really, really sweet."

bella thorne braless scandalous tank top thong photo
Source: @bellathorne/X

Bella Thorne stars in the upcoming 'Spring Breakers' sequel.

Although she does not have a color scheme yet, she does have a first dance song in mind: "Black and Gold."

"It was kind of like our song when we met and fell in love, and so, there’s a lot of talk [about black and gold] and a way to incorporate it in the wedding," she explained.

The Spring Breakers: Salvation Mountain star is also planning to honor her late father, Delancey Reinaldo "Rey" Thorne, during her special evening.

