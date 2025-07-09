Thorne and Emms have been together since August 2022, where they met in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party. The British film producer popped the question in May 2023, although the initial engagement ring wasn't up to Thorne's standards.

"He got me one ring that was so beautiful, and I didn't see anything that was wrong. We actually went through four rings after that one. This is my fifth one," she told a news outlet in December 2023 about the one she was sporting at the time.

Thorne continued, "He saw my face when I saw the first one, and he was like, 'Yeah, let's go get you a different ring.' And I was like, 'What, why? 'And he was like, 'Well, I can just feel that something's not right with that.'"

"I was like, 'What are you talking about, the ring is beautiful! Don't be silly.' He's like, 'No, I just know you, and I saw your face, and there was something not right about it. So let's just go get other ones.' And then he went and got literally four other rings, and it was so ridiculous," she added. Thorne said she wore each one for about two weeks before making her final selection, which was a 10-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.