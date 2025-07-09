Bella Thorne Exposes Cleavage by Pulling Down Her Plunging White Top in Risqué New Photo
Naughty, naughty! Bella Thorne gave fans an eyeful of heat while pulling down her top to expose her cleavage in a new photo
The actress, 27, continued to spread the wealth amid her various social media platforms, as she was seen wearing a skin-tight white tank top where her perfectly manicured fingers tugged down the middle in a sultry way.
Thorne shared the snapshot to X on Monday, July 7, simply writing "Hi" with a waving hand emoji.
Bella Thorne Highlights Her Ample Cleavage
Fans went wild for the snapshot. One user commented, "So HOT and Irresistible Bella," while a second person gushed, "Hello, the woman of my dreams. Even desiring you is wonderful."
A third person was more focused on Thorne's accessories than her décolletage, as she rocked numerous rings, necklaces and bracelets. Her engagement ring from fiance Mark Emms was also clearly on display.
"Loving the bold vibe and stunning jewelry! That red hair is everything! Your style evolution never fails to impress!" the fan raved.
Bella Thorne Shared a Sizzling Workout Video
Thorne kept her Instagram followers happy on Tuesday, July 8, by sharing a hot Instagram Story video while at the gym working out.
The Midnight Sun star pulled up her red T-shirt to expose her bare abs while on her knees. She then thrust her hips in the air several times before coming closer toward the camera for a brief shimmy.
Thorne was makeup-free and slightly sweaty in the video, proving she really did have some fitness time, as a person on an elliptical machine could be seen behind her, seemingly oblivious to Thorne's content creating.
In a post workout Instagram Story, The Life of a Wannabe Mogul author told fans, "Looking for more reality classics," adding, "Married to Medicine, if you haven't seen it, it's a must watch," as the show was seen on a TV screen behind her.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Bella Thorne Went Braless in an Elevator With Mark Emms
While Thorne wore a bra for her workout, she went without the undergarment in photos she shared to X on Sunday, July 6.
The Florida native was seen in an elevator with Emms standing behind her and holding the front pockets of her pants. Her gray halter top revealed she was braless for the snapshot as her nipple piercing could be seen through the knit fabric.
"And then we kissed!" Thorne wrote in the caption as she turned around in a second photo to face Emms, who had his hands rested on her behind.
How Long Have Bella Thorne and Mark Emms Been Together?
Thorne and Emms have been together since August 2022, where they met in Ibiza at Cara Delevingne's birthday party. The British film producer popped the question in May 2023, although the initial engagement ring wasn't up to Thorne's standards.
"He got me one ring that was so beautiful, and I didn't see anything that was wrong. We actually went through four rings after that one. This is my fifth one," she told a news outlet in December 2023 about the one she was sporting at the time.
Thorne continued, "He saw my face when I saw the first one, and he was like, 'Yeah, let's go get you a different ring.' And I was like, 'What, why? 'And he was like, 'Well, I can just feel that something's not right with that.'"
"I was like, 'What are you talking about, the ring is beautiful! Don't be silly.' He's like, 'No, I just know you, and I saw your face, and there was something not right about it. So let's just go get other ones.' And then he went and got literally four other rings, and it was so ridiculous," she added. Thorne said she wore each one for about two weeks before making her final selection, which was a 10-carat emerald cut diamond engagement ring.