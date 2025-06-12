Bella Thorne Flaunts Her Cleavage in Tight Sheer Dress: Photo
Bella Thorne has done it again!
The former Disney Channel star made fans drool on Thursday, June 12, as she blessed the internet with yet another jaw-dropping thirst trap.
"Good night Twitter," Thorne captioned the post, referencing the former name of the social media platform X, which Elon Musk acquired in 2022.
Actress Stuns in Alluring Style
In the photo, Thorne stunned with a glowy makeup look, as she showed off her side profile and gorgeous brown hair.
The Shake It Up star was seated in the picture — which featured Thorne wearing a sheer, long-sleeved, tight dress that accentuated her slim figure.
The alluring style had a sweetheart neckline and hugged her chest, making her cleavage slightly spill out. Her long red nails added the perfect pop of color to her beige ensemble.
In response to the social media upload, fans of Thorne gushed over her breathtaking physique.
"You look flawless," one admirer expressed, as another similarly echoed, "you look amazing."
"I can sleep now," a third supporter quipped, while a fourth added, "you are f------ beautiful."
Bella Thorne Stars as a Serial Killer in Upcoming Film
Thorne's upload was shared hours after she took to Instagram with the official trailer of her new horror-comedy film Saint Clare — which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 18 and is set to be available on various digital platforms.
"From Taormina to Fright Fest to the SXSW team!!!!!… Shout-out to every festival that showed us love 💥 It’s finally happening — straight to your screens. It’s coming. I’m so excited I could scream. 👀🍿🎬," The Babysitter actress, who stars as a serial killer in the upcoming movie, captioned her post.
Bella Thorne's in Her Engagement Era
Aside from looking pretty and working, Thorne has also been enjoying the engagement life with her fiancé, Mark Emms.
On May 31, the 27-year-old celebrated her man's birthday with a sweet PDA-packed Instagram upload.
"The best day of the year — Mark’s Birthday 💝🎁," she penned, as the carousel of images showed her and Emms leaning in for a smooch, enjoying a meal, kissing on the lips and more.
Thorne continues to document special parts of her life via social media, though she's previously opened up exclusively to OK! about how she's not the biggest fan of using the online platforms.
"We have no more meaningful connections through all the social platforms. It went from meaningful to, 'I have to do this for your approval,' and I just don't like it," she admitted back in February. "I try not to really go on Instagram. I work with a social team. I pick my photos, I pick my captions and then randomly I'll go on when I know something's been posted and start replying to people."