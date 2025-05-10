Bella Thorne Sizzles in Bikini-Clad Thirst Trap: 'Might Delete This'
Bella Thorne knows how to work her angles — and well!
In a social media post made to X on Friday, May 9, the 27-year-old smoldered in an animal print sting bikini. As she vacationed in paradise, Thorne posed on a lounge chair with her curves on full display.
“Might delete this,” the Blended actress captioned her thirst trap — leading her fans to demand she keep the sizzling selfie online.
Fans Call Bella Thorne 'Hot' in Latest Thirst Trap
Of course, the star was praised by her fans in the comments for how “hot” she looked.
“D---, you look fine!” exclaimed one X user.
“OMG perfection Bella,” wrote another.
“Beautiful,” a third said.
The day before Thorne shared her sultry bikini pic, she took to her Instagram Story with a questionable comment. “You ever miss a version of yourself that no longer exists?” the former Disney actress asked.
Her aloof statement comes a few short months after she exclusively told OK! she couldn’t care less about social media anymore.
Bella Thorne Doesn't Find 'Meaningful Connections' Online Anymore
“We have no more meaningful connections through all the social platforms. It went from meaningful to, ‘I have to do this for your approval,’ and I just don't like it,” she shared.
“I try to give myself a break a lot and always be unplugged, in a sense,” she continued. “I think, especially when you talk about things and then [they show up in your] newsfeed — just because I talked about that thing doesn’t mean I want to see that in my newsfeed.”
“We already deal with depression in so many other [aspects of] life. It doesn’t feel good to also be subjected to all these videos and [related] stuff. I just don’t wanna see it, honestly. The brain can only handle so much,” she noted.
Bella Thorne Reveals Actor Mickey Rourke Touched Her Inappropriately
Despite the Infamous actress admitting she isn’t a fan of social media, she used her X platform in April to reveal how The Wheels of Heaven actor Mickey Rourke touched her inappropriately on the set of the 2020 movie Girl, in which Rourke played the role of Thorne’s abusive father.
“This f------ dude. GROSS,” she declared. “I had to work with this man — in a scene where I’m on my knees with my hands zip-tied around my back.”
“He’s supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap, and instead he used it on my genitals thru [sic] my jeans,” Thorne continued. “Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone."
However, Rourke denied the allegations.
“We are aware of the deeply troubling statements made by Bella Thorne regarding her experience on set with Mr. Rourke during the production of a past film,” his statement via The Hollywood Reporter read.