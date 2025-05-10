Bella Thorne knows how to work her angles — and well!

In a social media post made to X on Friday, May 9, the 27-year-old smoldered in an animal print sting bikini. As she vacationed in paradise, Thorne posed on a lounge chair with her curves on full display.

“Might delete this,” the Blended actress captioned her thirst trap — leading her fans to demand she keep the sizzling selfie online.