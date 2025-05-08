Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Six-Pack in Skimpy Bikini: Photo
Bella Thorne is shaking things up with a sultry new swim selfie.
The former Disney star, 27, stripped down in a cleavage-baring, mint green micro bikini.
Thorne flaunted her toned physique in the tiny thong, which hiked all the way up to her hips. She paired the swimsuit with a watch and pearl choker as she mugged for the camera from above.
She captioned the X image, "might delete this."
"This should be in a museum," one person wrote, while another said, "my mouth is watering."
Thorne shared more daring bikini tweets earlier, donned in a Hello Kitty G-string swimsuit. The small top bared her underb---, solely covering her nipples. In another shot, she leaned in close to the camera with her legs spread, once again flaunting her cleavage.
Bella Thorne's Drama With Mickey Rourke
The OnlyFans star's seductive snaps come nearly one month after she called out her Girl costar Mickey Rourke for inappropriately touching her.
"This f------ dude. GROSS," she asserted in a social media post. "I had to work with this man — in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals thru [sic] my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone."
The actors starred in the 2020 horror flick together, where the 72-year-old played her abusive father. Thorne portrayed a young woman who returned home to get her revenge.
The actress further detailed how Rourke coaxed her into visiting his trailer solo to bring him to set, as he "refused to speak to the director or producers."
"I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers," she explained. "In fact, I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer. Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie."
Bella Thorne's Opinion of Mickey Rourke
She described working with the film star as one of the "all-time worst experiences" she's had during her career as an actress.
"Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did," she continued.
Her revelations about Rourke came after he made headlines for insulting JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother U.K., telling her he could change her sexuality after just four days in the house.