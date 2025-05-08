Bella Thorne Shows Off Her Six-Pack in Skimpy Bikini: Photo

Thorne flaunted her toned physique in the tiny thong, which hiked all the way up to her hips. She paired the swimsuit with a watch and pearl choker as she mugged for the camera from above.

She captioned the X image, "might delete this."

"This should be in a museum," one person wrote, while another said, "my mouth is watering."

Thorne shared more daring bikini tweets earlier, donned in a Hello Kitty G-string swimsuit. The small top bared her underb---, solely covering her nipples. In another shot, she leaned in close to the camera with her legs spread, once again flaunting her cleavage.