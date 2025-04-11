Bella Thorne Claims Mickey Rourke Repeatedly 'Hit' Her in the 'Genitals' While Filming 'Girl': 'One of the All Time Worst Experiences of My Life'

Bella Thorne slammed Mickey Rourke for the way he allegedly treated her on the set of 'Girl.'

Earlier this week, the actor was torn apart for making homophobic comments toward JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. — and though he said sorry for his behavior, the incident sparked his former costar Bella Thorne to speak out about the terrible experience she once had with the movie star.

Bella Thorne said working with Mickey Rourke in 'Girl' was 'one of the all time worst experiences of my life.'

"This f------ dude. GROSS," the Disney Channel alum, 27, declared in Friday, April 11, social media post. "I had to work with this man — in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals thru [sic] my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone."

The actress claimed her costar repeatedly hit her in the genitals even though the script called for him to hit her kneecap.

To start, she claimed that in the former boxer's last scene, he sped up and revved his engine "so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew."

In another X post, Thorne admitted she had several other "gross stories" of things Rourke allegedly did on set.

"Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress," she confessed .

The actress revealed she had several 'gross' stories about her time working with the former athlete.

The Midnight Sun star also said she was forced to go to his trailer "alone" because "he refused to speak to the director or producers — so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers."

"In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer," Thorne shockingly continued. "Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie."

"Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did," she concluded.