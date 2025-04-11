Bella Thorne Claims Mickey Rourke Repeatedly 'Hit' Her in the 'Genitals' While Filming 'Girl': 'One of the All Time Worst Experiences of My Life'
Mickey Rourke has more to apologies to make.
Earlier this week, the actor was torn apart for making homophobic comments toward JoJo Siwa on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. — and though he said sorry for his behavior, the incident sparked his former costar Bella Thorne to speak out about the terrible experience she once had with the movie star.
"This f------ dude. GROSS," the Disney Channel alum, 27, declared in Friday, April 11, social media post. "I had to work with this man — in a scene where I'm on my knees with my hands zip tied around my back. He's supposed to take a metal grinder to my kneecap and instead he used it on my genitals thru [sic] my jeans. Hitting them over and over again. I had bruises on my pelvic bone."
Thorne was referring to their 2020 movie, Girl, where Rourke, 72, played her character's abusive father.
"Working with Mickey was one of the all time worst experiences of my life working as an actress," she confessed.
In another X post, Thorne admitted she had several other "gross stories" of things Rourke allegedly did on set.
To start, she claimed that in the former boxer's last scene, he sped up and revved his engine "so he could cover me completely in dirt. Idk I guess he thought it was funny to humiliate me in front of the entire crew."
The Midnight Sun star also said she was forced to go to his trailer "alone" because "he refused to speak to the director or producers — so I had to convince him to show up and complete his job, as he shouted crazy demands that he wanted from the producers."
"In fact I had to beg. Alone. In his trailer," Thorne shockingly continued. "Since the movie could not be finished without him. Everyone’s work would’ve just been lost and completely for nothing. I didn’t wanna do it. I was uncomfortable, but I did what I was asked to do and what was best for the movie."
"Mickey should’ve never put anybody in that movie in any of those positions that he did," she concluded.
The Wrestler star hasn't responded to Thorne's allegations, however, he did make a formal apology to Siwa, 21.
The drama started on the reality competition show when Rourke told the Nickelodeon star, "If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore," after she informed him she was part of the LGBTQ+ community.
In another moment, he put out a cigarette and uttered a slur, then telling Siwa, "I’m not talking to you."
After being reprimanded for his words, he expressed to the singer, "I want to apologize. I’ve got a habit of having a short fuse. And I don’t mean nothing by it. I do mean it [sorry]. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t say it to you."