CELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS Bella Thorne Scorches in Dazzling String Bikini as She Soaks Up the Summer Sun in Hot Photo Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne was hard to miss in new selfies shared to her Instagram. Olivia Callanan June 23 2026, Published 1:17 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Sun-kissed and glowing, actress Bella Thorne, 28, shared a sunny selfie to Instagram where she could be seen soaking up the rays on a stretch of sand in what appears to be Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Her bronzed, toned figure caught the light in a sparkly green bikini — a sequined triangle top paired with a barely-there string bottom — finished off with oversized red sunglasses that added a playful pop of color to the outfit. Stretched out on a blue beach towel between dips in the ocean, Thorne looked every bit the picture of summer ease, proof that the best accessory for a hot day is a good tan and zero plans.

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A Vision in Green

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne looked amazing in an all green bikini.

The day didn't end at the shoreline, though. Later on, Thorne shared that she'd seamlessly transitioned from sand to sea, trading her beach towel for the deck of a sleek, high-style yacht. As the afternoon sun dipped lower on the horizon, she cruised along the coastline, taking in the views and even spotting some dolphins! The kind of beach-to-boat moment that looks like it came straight off a carefully curated summer mood board.

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Back to Her Roots

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Source: MEGA Bella Thorne paid homage to her old Disney days with her new red locks.

But what really tied the entire look together was her hair. Just last month, Thorne ditched her brunette for her iconic red, a bold move that instantly captivated fans and fashion insiders alike. Back in April, she'd been revisiting her early Disney Channel days, posting nostalgic videos reacting to old childhood photos from her Shake It Up era. "She was so innocent. She had barely lived a life at this point," she reflected on her 12-year-old self, those early days now feeling like forever ago. When she returned to red hair, though, it wasn't simply nostalgia; it was a deliberate choice. "I love this version of my red hair. Like, this is when I think red was the best color. It just looks so nice on my skin tone," she explained.

DIY Dye

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram In a video shared to Instagram, Bella Thorne was seen dying her own hair at home.