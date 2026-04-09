Bella Thorne Strips Down to Cheeky Green Thong as She Exposes Her Chest in Busty Sports Bra: Photo

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Bella Thorne left little to the imagination in a revealing new Instagram post. The Disney alum, 28, exposed her underboob in a blue sports bra, paired with a tiny green thong, as she snapped a mirror selfie on Thursday, April 9. Thorne’s toned abs were on full display as she popped a hip and posed, holding her phone in one hand and a coffee mug in the other.

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Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne posed in her intimates.

She stood in her bathroom, which featured several shelves of beauty products and two dogs taking a snooze on the floor. Elsewhere in her photo dump, Thorne went braless in a white tank top. She swept her hair into an updo, with curled money pieces hanging in front. The star’s Instagram carousel was complete with several photos and videos of her with her cats, including one snapshot of the feline on her fiancé Mark Emms’ shoulders. “It’s getting HOT 🌶️ also Frankie is taking up my whole camera roll hahaha,” Thorne captioned her post.

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What Did Bella Throne Wear to the Oscars?

Source: MEGA Bella Thorne made her Oscars debut.

Thorne made headlines in March when she attended the Oscars in a sheer Gucci dress. The brunette beauty’s underwear and nipple piercing were on display in the racy ensemble, which featured black feathered sleeves. Earlier last month, the star attended the WIF Oscars Nominees Celebration alongside Emms.

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Bella Thorne Re-Proposed to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne is engaged to Mark Emms.

Thorne questionably re-proposed to her man in August 2025, over two years after his initial proposal in May 2023. Fans found her decision strange and roasted her actions in the comments section of a recent Valentine’s Day post. “Did she seriously propose to him?” one person questioned, while another urged her to “get up” off of her knee. A third commented, “Block me. Asking a man to marry you is diabolical.”

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne re-proposed to Mark Emms.