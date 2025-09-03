NEWS Bella Thorne Stuns in Yellow Checkered Bikini While Flaunting Her Curves: See Photos Source: MEGA; @bellathorne/X Bella Thorne isn’t saying goodbye to summer just yet, taking a moment to flaunt her assets in a yellow-checkered bikini top paired with denim cut-off shorts. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Sept. 3 2025, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Bella Thorne isn’t saying goodbye to summer just yet. The Shake It Up alum, 27, took a moment to pose in a yellow-checkered bikini top while enjoying some time alongside a relaxing garden in photos posted via X on Wednesday, September 3.

Bella Thorne Sizzles in a Yellow Bikini

Source: @bellathorne/X Bella Thorne flaunted her assets in a graphic print swimsuit.

Thorne flaunted her assets and showed major side b---, as she raised a lighter to her face and lit a cigar. She completed the trendy outfit with denim cutoff shorts, layered gold necklaces and matching earrings. The Disney alum has had a lot to celebrate this season. Along with the release of her latest film, Saint Clare, in July, the actress announced that she had proposed to her fiancé, Mark Emms, one year after he asked her to marry him.

Bella Thorne Proposed to Mark Emms

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne proposed to Mark Emms, one year after he got on one knee.

Thorne shared the special moment in a video posted via Instagram on August 16. The video clip captured the moment she got on one knee in a living room decorated with romantic candlelight and flowers. "3 years ago we met, 1 year later he proposed, Now 1 year later so did I 🥴❤️," Thorne explained in the caption.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to the Proposal

Source: MEGA Fans had mixed reactions to the proposal.

Fans had mixed opinions about the proposal, taking the time to share their confusion about why Thorne got on one knee in the comment section. "If he already proposed why did you do it lol I’m confused," one user wrote, with over 46,000 users "liking" the statement in agreement. Only one day later, the I Still See You star clapped back at the backlash with a video of Emms playing with their dog. "The comments on my post are hilarious!!" she wrote via her Instagram Stories. "Totally split down the middle. Half of u are like let's not normalize proposing to your partner — other half is like f---- yeah girl power this is the sweetest!!"

Bella Thorne Started Dating Mark Emms in 2022

Source: @bellathorne/Instagram Bella Thorne and Mark Emms started dating in 2022.