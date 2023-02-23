'Below Deck' Stewardess Aesha Scott Says It 'Must Be Killing' Captain Lee Rosbach To Be Replaced By 'Much Younger' Captain Sandy Yawn
Aesha Scott is spilling the Below Deck tea!
The chief stew is opening up about the previous season of the hit Bravo series, specifically how Captain Sandy Yawn replaced Captain Lee Rosbach after he was sidelined due to ongoing mobility and nerve issues.
"I felt for Lee in a way because I was like, 'This will kill him,'" Scott explained during the Wednesday, February 22, episode of the "Behind The Velvet Rope with David Yontef" podcast.
"I think he's such an old school salty sea dog and the fact that a younger woman captain is coming in to take over — I just feel like that would've crushed his ego," she continued. "I knew that walking off there, he would've been swearing under his breath. I knew that would really affect him."
According to the reality star, the choice for Rosbach to even begin the charter with his withering health was not the smartest decision. "I feel like he shouldn't have even started to come back for this season anyway because he does have a lot of trouble walking," Scott explained.
"He is getting old and it's always better to kind of leave on a high than trying to keep clawing on," the crew member said. "Now he's had to leave in this way that would probably be quite embarrassing to him."
The longtime yachting expert was not thrilled by his female counterpart's handling of his crew while he was recovering at home — especially after Yawn fired Rosbach's stew Camille Lamb without his knowledge.
“Had I been replacing Captain Sandy on her boat temporarily and felt the necessity to fire one of her crew, I would have called her first to let her know what I was doing and why,” Rosbach penned in a January 23, 2023, tweet. “I agree with her decision, just not how she went about it.”
As OK! previously reported, Rosbach was axed by the network for the upcoming installment of the travel show and replaced by Below Deck Adventure’s Captain Kerry Titheradge in an attempt to "freshen up" the series.