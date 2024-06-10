'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Aesha Scott Gushes Over Working With Captain Sandy Yawn: 'She Really Trusted Me'

Scott has worked with many boat leaders in her day, however, helping lead the staff with Yawn was particularly great. "It was amazing, I love Captain Sandy, she’s so cool," she says. "I found her to be a supportive leader and friend. She never interfered, she never overstepped. What I love about her is that she really trusted me to do a good job and just let me go and do it. I never felt like she was looking over my shoulder. It does take a lot to trust your chief stew to do that, so I really appreciated it."

When it came to working with their crew, the Bravo star wasn't fazed by any craziness thrown her way. "Yes, it’s yachting. If these guys think they are the rowdiest, we’ve had then they’re dreaming. I used to work on a very high-end boat where the owners would party, and I would be up serving them drinks until the morning when the girls started the breakfast shift and then we would stop. I’m very used to the 'hip deck' guests," she spills.