'Below Deck Mediterranean' Star Aesha Scott Gushes Over Working With Captain Sandy Yawn: 'She Really Trusted Me'
Aesha Scott is back where she belongs!
The Below Deck Mediterranean star is returning for Season 9 of the hit Bravo series — years after she began her career in reality TV.
Scott chats with OK! about what made filming the latest installment of the show special, working with Captain Sandy Yawn and what it was like handling this particular crew.
"It’s so nice so be back on the Med. It really is my yachting home, its where I started and where I walked the docks. Going back to yachting is special; it's like going back to your roots," the chief stew gushes.
Scott has worked with many boat leaders in her day, however, helping lead the staff with Yawn was particularly great. "It was amazing, I love Captain Sandy, she’s so cool," she says. "I found her to be a supportive leader and friend. She never interfered, she never overstepped. What I love about her is that she really trusted me to do a good job and just let me go and do it. I never felt like she was looking over my shoulder. It does take a lot to trust your chief stew to do that, so I really appreciated it."
When it came to working with their crew, the Bravo star wasn't fazed by any craziness thrown her way. "Yes, it’s yachting. If these guys think they are the rowdiest, we’ve had then they’re dreaming. I used to work on a very high-end boat where the owners would party, and I would be up serving them drinks until the morning when the girls started the breakfast shift and then we would stop. I’m very used to the 'hip deck' guests," she spills.
Besides keeping the staff in order, Scott is excited for fans to see who steps onto the charter. "We had these guests on that were guests on Down Under, but they were the extras," she recalls.
"They came with the hot mess group in episode one. They were so embarrassed the whole time. This time, they got to come back as primaries and bring their own group, and it was cool to see them have an experience how they wanted it and not be embarrassed and be able to soak up how nice being on a yacht is," Scott adds.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Season 9 of Below Deck Mediterranean will premiere with a 75-minute supersized episode on Monday, June 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.