Ben Affleck Isn't 'Looking for a Long-Term Relationship' After Jennifer Lopez Breakup

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Ben Affleck is not looking for love following his split from Jennifer Lopez. A source dished that the 53-year-old actor-director prefers no-strings flings over serious relationships at this stage in his life.

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck is not seeking a serious relationship.

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The insider reveals that Affleck is open about his intentions. “He’s not looking for a long-term relationship right now because he has enough on his plate and his job and his children still need a huge amount of time," they said. Balancing family and career, Affleck shares children Violet, 20, Seraphina, 17, and Samuel, 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

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Source: MEGA The actor split from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.

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While the star is ready for casual encounters, he is not interested in dating women half his age. “Ben is totally cool with being with women his own age if everybody understands what they’re really getting into,” the source added.

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Source: MEGA Ben Affleck wants to focus on work and his children.

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Having experienced two failed marriages, Affleck appears to be indifferent to love at this time. “[He] seems totally immune to falling in love, or at least totally disinterested in that at the moment,” the insider explained. The actor focuses on building his new studio, Artists Equity, often relying on his close friend Matt Damon for support.

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Source: MEGA The star is also building his studio, Artists Equity.