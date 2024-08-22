'Selfish' Ben Affleck Was 'Impossible to Be Married to' as Jennifer Lopez Grew 'Exhausted' Trying to 'Lift His Spirits': Source

The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck on Tuesday, August 20, except Lopez reportedly wanted to try fixing their relationship but her husband didn't show "any interest."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 's second shot at love failed them — and it seems the Gone Girl actor was the first to give up.

"Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative. She was constantly trying to lift his spirits, boost him up – it was exhausting," the insider added of Lopez — whose divorce from Affleck marked the end of her fourth marriage. "He is a loudmouth, loves to hear himself talk and blusters on."

Looking back on their two-year union, a source spilled to a news publication: "He was impossible to be married to ."

According to the Marry Me actress' divorce documents , Lopez and Affleck have been separated since April 26 . The estranged spouses let speculation linger for months about their split, with both A-listers still having yet to address the public regarding the "Let's Get Loud" singer's decision to legally end their marriage.

The confidante continued of Lopez, 55: "She was a great audience, mostly she hung onto his every word, but she is not as young and impressionable as she used to be. The negativity was overwhelming in the end, she could not lift him any more."

As for what caused the demise of Bennifer 2.0? Sources seem convinced it had to do with Lopez's desire to remain in the spotlight and Affleck's interest in anything but.

"They are mature responsible adults and have been going through the separation in a way to try and minimize the effect on the children," the source noted of Lopez — who shares twins Max and Emme , 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony — and Affleck, who is a dad to his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner 's three children: Violet , 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel , 12.

The separated spouses were only married for two years before pulling the plug on their union.

"What happened between their first engagement and this new marriage was social media and it has had a huge impact on her. J.Lo's social presence has been a steady stream of fans loving her, praising her and she cannot give it up. She loves him, but she also loves this fake world of fame and attention," another insider explained.

Lopez and Affleck seemed to hint at this disconnect within their relationship during their February documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told.

"Getting back together, I said, 'Listen, one of the things I don't want is a relationship on social media," Affleck admitted. "Then I sort of realized it's not a fair thing to ask. It's sort of like you're going to marry a boat captain and you go, 'Well, I don't want the water.' We're just two people with kind of different approaches, trying to learn to compromise."