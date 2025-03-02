Ben Affleck Isn't 'Rushing Into Any Serious Relationship' After Failed Jennifer Lopez Marriage
Ben Affleck is considering dipping his toes back into the dating pool six months after filing for divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez — but he's not ready to get serious again, according to an insider.
“Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating,” the source spilled, adding that he is looking to find romance in his current circle of pals.
“His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members. So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about,” the confidante explained.
The Hollywood hunk, who has been open about attending rehab for substance abuse “doesn’t want to date a woman with no clue about addiction,” the source added.
Now that he is turning over a new leaf, the father-of-three wants someone who can handle his baggage.
“A perfect example is his ex Jennifer Garner who is now well aware of how alcoholics operate, and she understands him better than anyone. Ben does want to find a lasting love, he’s just being more cautious about who he chooses,” the source stated.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck and Lopez originally tied the knot in 2022 and quickly blended their families. However, a recent report revealed the Argo star’s daughter Violet Affleck recently cut off her former stepmom because she felt "like she was used as a pawn" in their divorce.
This came after the youngster was repeatedly seen out with Lopez amid her father’s split from the “On the Floor” singer.
During the tough time for the former lovers, the 19-year-old wore one of JLo’s dresses and even joined her in the Hamptons over the summer of 2024.
While Garner — who shares Violet, Fin (née Seraphina), 16, and Samuel, 12, with Affleck — "supported" her kids' relationships with Lopez since she "always puts her children first," the many outings became "odd to the family."
Things grew even more strange when the Selena actress’ sister allegedly visited Violet on campus at Yale University.
"Jen [Garner] even let this slide, because she wants Violet to be happy and respects that, as an adult, she can choose who to spend her time with even if Jen does not necessarily agree," a source explained.
Violet’s relationship with the “Let’s Get Loud” artist began to deteriorate when she "started to see how upset her father was that their split was at the center of everything."
"Ben never said a word about JLo. Violet is highly intelligent and will ultimately always be a daddy’s girl," the insider shared. "This is why you do not see her on public outings with JLo anymore."
In Touch reported on Affleck getting back into the dating pool.