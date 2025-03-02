Ben Affleck Isn't 'Rushing Into Any Serious Relationship' After Failed Jennifer Lopez Marriage

Ben Affleck is considering dipping his toes back into the dating pool six months after filing for divorce from ex Jennifer Lopez — but he's not ready to get serious again, according to an insider.

“Ben isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating,” the source spilled, adding that he is looking to find romance in his current circle of pals.

“His new friends, since getting sober, include a lot of AA and Al-anon members. So, while not everyone is sober, the women he’s meeting know more about navigating a relationship with a member of the sober community. He’s met some very accomplished women through the 12-step program, and as far as I know, no one he’s serious about,” the confidante explained.