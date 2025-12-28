Ben Affleck Spotted With Ex-Wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at School Play

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Affleck navigated an uncomfortable situation on Friday night, December 12, as he found himself in a triangle with both of his ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, during a school play featuring their children.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck attended a school play where both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were present.

Article continues below advertisement

Photos obtained by Page Six captured Affleck and Garner arriving at a Los Angeles playhouse with their son, Samuel, 13. Meanwhile, Lopez, 56, arrived separately, accompanied by her manager Benny Medina and mother Guadalupe. She engaged with other parents and kids, seemingly avoiding direct interaction with either Affleck or Garner outside the venue.

Article continues below advertisement

At one point, Affleck, 53, and Lopez were in sight of each other, but the actor had his back turned while speaking to other attendees. Still, Samuel shared a moment with Lopez, smiling and laughing together outside the playhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor arrived with Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel.

Article continues below advertisement

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Despite their split, the Juno actress continued to support Affleck through his struggles with addiction while co-parenting amicably. Following his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial engagement in 2002.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez came separately with her mother and manager.

Article continues below advertisement

By July 2022, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot, successfully blending their families. Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. However, by May 2024, reports surfaced that the couple had been living separately, leading to rampant divorce rumors. Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, after two years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez shared a warm moment with Samuel.

Article continues below advertisement

In March 2024, Page Six reported that Lopez was “furious” over cozy photos of Affleck and Garner, which were a "salt in the wound." A source shared that the singer was "not happy with constantly seeing photos" of her ex with his first wife.