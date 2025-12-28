or
Ben Affleck Spotted With Ex-Wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner at School Play

split photo of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez & Jennifer Garner
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck was spotted at a school play alongside ex-wives Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner.

Profile Image

Dec. 28 2025, Published 5:22 p.m. ET

Ben Affleck navigated an uncomfortable situation on Friday night, December 12, as he found himself in a triangle with both of his ex-wives, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner, during a school play featuring their children.

image of Ben Affleck attended a school play where both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were present.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck attended a school play where both Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner were present.

Photos obtained by Page Six captured Affleck and Garner arriving at a Los Angeles playhouse with their son, Samuel, 13.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 56, arrived separately, accompanied by her manager Benny Medina and mother Guadalupe. She engaged with other parents and kids, seemingly avoiding direct interaction with either Affleck or Garner outside the venue.

At one point, Affleck, 53, and Lopez were in sight of each other, but the actor had his back turned while speaking to other attendees. Still, Samuel shared a moment with Lopez, smiling and laughing together outside the playhouse.

image of The actor arrived with Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel.
Source: MEGA

The actor arrived with Jennifer Garner and their son Samuel.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2015.

Ben Affleck

Despite their split, the Juno actress continued to support Affleck through his struggles with addiction while co-parenting amicably.

Following his divorce from Garner, Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial engagement in 2002.

image of Jennifer Lopez came separately with her mother and manager.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez came separately with her mother and manager.

By July 2022, Affleck and Lopez tied the knot, successfully blending their families.

Lopez shares 17-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

However, by May 2024, reports surfaced that the couple had been living separately, leading to rampant divorce rumors. Lopez officially filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, after two years of marriage.

image of Jennifer Lopez shared a warm moment with Samuel.
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez shared a warm moment with Samuel.

In March 2024, Page Six reported that Lopez was “furious” over cozy photos of Affleck and Garner, which were a "salt in the wound." A source shared that the singer was "not happy with constantly seeing photos" of her ex with his first wife.

Despite the drama, Lopez maintains a good relationship with the children. In September, she took Samuel out for lunch and shopping, showing her commitment to family ties even amid personal challenges.

Lopez previously opened up about how being on her own is the best thing for her right now.

“What I learned [is that] it’s not that I’m not lovable. It’s that they’re not capable. They don’t have it in them. They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them," she shared.

“When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she added. “It really made me journey into...I mean, I had a religious coach, a therapist, a couple’s therapist, an individual therapist. I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, ‘I’m gonna figure this s--- out if it kills me.’’’

