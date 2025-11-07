EXCLUSIVE Ben Affleck 'Desperate' to Get Back Together With Famous Ex – Despite Her Just Finishing With One of World's Biggest A-Listers Source: MEGA Ben Affleck is reportedly 'desperate' to get back together with Ana de Armas, a source revealed. Matthew Acton Nov. 7 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ben Affleck is reportedly "desperate" to rekindle his romance with ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas – even as she recovers from a high-profile breakup with Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise. Sources close to the 53-year-old actor claim he's been "pining for Ana" since learning she's newly single, and is now determined to reach out and see if there's still a spark between them. Affleck and de Armas, 37, first met on the set of the 2022 thriller Deep Water, which they filmed together shortly before the Covid pandemic. Their romance quickly became one of lockdown's most talked-about celebrity relationships, with the pair frequently photographed walking their dogs around Los Angeles.

Source: mega Ben Affleck used to date Ana de Armas.

But after nearly a year together, they split in early 2021, as their lives were "moving in different directions." A cardboard cut-out of de Armas was famously spotted being thrown into a trash bin outside Affleck's home soon after their breakup. Now, insiders say Affleck has been reminiscing about their time together – and sees her recent split from Cruise, 63, as the perfect moment to reconnect.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck is 'over the moon' the actress is single again, a source claims.

A friend close to the actor said: "Ben's over the moon that Ana's single again. He's been thinking about getting in touch for a while, and now feels like it's the perfect moment. He's never really stopped thinking about her. Even when he was with Jennifer Lopez, he'd bring up how amazing Ana was. Their connection was electric – something he hasn't found with anyone since." de Armas and Cruise were first linked on Valentine's Day, when they were spotted dining together in London.

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas is now single following her split from Tom Cruise.

Their whirlwind romance – complete with private jet trips and luxury vacations – went public over the summer, but the relationship appears to have fizzled in recent months. A source close to the actress confirmed Ana's been single "for a while," fueling speculation that Affleck could soon make his move. Affleck's personal life has been under renewed scrutiny since his second split from Lopez, 56.

The pair, who rekindled their early-2000s relationship and married in 2022, officially separated last summer after months of reports suggesting they were living apart. Speaking during their marriage, Affleck admitted they were "two very different people with different kinds of approaches," and friends now say he's been struggling with loneliness. One insider said: "Ben's been on his own for more than a year now, and it's definitely not how he wants things to be. He spends most of his time with his kids or by himself, but romantically, he feels stuck. That's why he's been looking to the past instead of moving on. He really misses Ana and admits he handled things badly. He says he took her for granted and wants the chance to make it right." Those close to the actor suggest his renewed focus on de Armas may be partly driven by competitiveness.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck split from Jennifer Lopez in 2024.