Ben Affleck Addresses Jennifer Lopez Divorce, Insists His Affinity for Privacy Wasn't What Caused a 'Major Fracture' in Their Marriage
Ben Affleck has finally addressed his shocking split from ex-wife Jennifer Lopez — though he didn't reveal exactly what led to the "fracture" in their marriage, which came to an end in 2024 after just two years of being husband and wife.
Talking to GQ, a journalist pointed out that the dad-of-three, 52, didn't seem totally thrilled to appear in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary — which Affleck admitted wasn't totally wrong. However, he decided to be in it out of the love he had for his then-wife.
"Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination," he shared. "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them."
"My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers. As happens in relationships, you don’t always have the same attitude towards these things," the Daredevil star continued. "And so I thought, 'Oh, this is interesting because how do you reconcile that?' Because exactly what you said is true. I love and support this person. I believe in them. They’re great. I want people to see that."
"And I think the thing that I said in that documentary or the piece that they used was where I said, You don’t marry a ship captain and then say, 'Well, I don’t like going out in the water.' You’ve got to own what you knew going into any relationship," he said of not being bothered by the mom-of-two's love for the spotlight.
The Boston native clarified their different views on privacy didn't play a role in their split.
"I think it’s important to say that wasn’t the cause of some major fracture," he stated. "It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, 'Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.'"
"There’s a tendency to look at breakups and want to identify root causes or something," he acknowledged. "But honestly ... the truth is much more quotidian than probably people would believe or would be interesting."
"There’s no scandal, no soap opera, no intrigue. The truth is, when you talk to somebody, 'Hey, what happened?' Well, there is no, 'This is what happened," he said. "It’s just a story about people trying to figure out their lives and relationships in ways that we all sort of normally do."
As OK! reported, the singer, 55, filed for divorce in August 2024 and cited April of that year as their time of separation. The divorce was finalized in January 2025.
Their love story had started years prior, as after meeting on the set of Gigli, they became engaged in 2002. However, they called it off in January 2004.
The stars then reconnected in 2021 and got married the following year before splitting again in 2024.
When it comes to the future, an insider said Affleck "isn’t rushing into any serious relationship at this stage of his life, but he hasn’t ruled out dating."
The Good Will Hunting star co-parents his three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 52, whom he was married to from 2005 to 2018.