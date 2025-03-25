Ben Affleck Addresses Jennifer Lopez Divorce, Insists His Affinity for Privacy Wasn't What Caused a 'Major Fracture' in Their Marriage

Talking to GQ, a journalist pointed out that the dad-of-three, 52, didn't seem totally thrilled to appear in Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary — which Affleck admitted wasn't totally wrong. However, he decided to be in it out of the love he had for his then-wife.

"Part of it was, 'Okay, if I’m going to participate in this, I want to try to do it in an honest way and in a way that’s interesting.' Because I thought it was an interesting examination," he shared. "There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer among them."