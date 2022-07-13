Ana De Armas Admits Her Romance With Ben Affleck Took A Toll On Her & Made Her Leave L.A.: 'It Became A Little Bit Too Much'

During the pandemic, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas made headlines as they frequently were spotted walking their dogs or grabbing a coffee, but being with the A-lister took a toll on her.

When asked about having the attention on her, she told Elle magazine it was "horrible," adding, "That's one of the reasons why I left L.A."

“Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, ‘This is not the place for me to be,’” she continued. “It became a little bit too much. There’s no escape. There’s no way out. [In Los Angeles] it’s always the feeling of something that you don’t have, something missing. It’s a city that keeps you anxious.”