NEWS Jennifer Lopez 'Having the Time of Her Life' After 'Difficult' Period With Ex Ben Affleck Source: MEGA Singer Jennifer Lopez’s world looks very different, as she's 'having the time of her life' just a year after she filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 21 2025, Published 3:05 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez’s world looks very different just a year after she filed to end her marriage to Ben Affleck. "She’s been having the time of her life this summer,” a source told a news outlet on Thursday, August 21. "She loved connecting with fans all over the world. The tour was amazing. It’s been a great focus for her. She’s been doing what she really enjoys.”

Jennifer Lopez Went Through a 'Difficult Time' After Ben Affleck Split

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 56th birthday in July.

Lopez, who celebrated her 56th birthday in July, has been working nonstop, embarking on her Up All Night Tour and appearing in new movies since filing for divorce from the Gone Girl actor, 53, in August 2024. She is set to start promoting her upcoming musical Kiss of the Spider Woman after the film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. "This is the movie she filmed last year in New York when she and Ben were going through a difficult time,” the insider revealed. “She’s come a long way since. She’s very happy and just grateful for her life.”

Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Tour in 2024

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez canceled her 'This Is Me ... Live' tour in May 2024.

Lopez’s summer is considerably different than last year as she abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024. The tour followed her This Is Me… Now film, which chronicled her romance with her then-husband. At the time, the Wedding Planner actress told fans via her online newsletter that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," adding, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce in August 2024

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.

Months later, it was revealed that Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, 2024, a date that coincidentally marked the second anniversary of their lavish Georgia wedding. The pop star filed the paperwork without an attorney and listed April 26, 2024, as their date of separation, according to court documents.

Jennifer Lopez Called Last Year the 'Hardest Time' of Her Life

Source: MEGA Jennifer Lopez was 'devastated' to cancel her tour last year.