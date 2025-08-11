NEWS Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Sultry Selfies Ahead of 1-Year Anniversary of Ben Affleck Divorce Filing Source: MEGA; @jenniferlopez/Instagram Jennifer Lopez proved she’s unbothered as the anniversary of her divorce filing from Ben Affleck approaches, as she flaunted her curves in some sultry photos. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 11 2025, Published 5:44 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez is proving she’s unbothered as the anniversary of her divorce filing from Ben Affleck approaches. The “Jenny From the Block” singer, 56, flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging bodysuit, pairing it with sheer floral tights and sleek pointy-toed heels in new photos posted via Instagram on Monday, August 11. She topped off the trendy outfit with a black beret and gold jewelry for an over-the-top finish.

Jennifer Lopez Shared Sultry Selfies

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez shared new sultry selfies on August 11.

The New York native went full glam, pairing smoky eyeshadow with boldly lined lips for a sultry edge. “🖤,” she simply captioned the photo. The Wedding Planner actress was met with an outpouring of love as fans and friends filled her comments with supportive messages. “😍,” wrote pal Paris Hilton. Meanwhile, a fan added, “million dollar legs! 😍❤️‍🔥”

Jennifer Lopez Had a Close Encounter With a Cricket

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez canceled her worldwide tour last year.

Lopez has been traveling the world all summer as she embarked on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour. J.Lo's latest tour stop in Almaty, Kazakhstan, was especially notable as a viral video caught the moment a large cricket decided to make an appearance on stage with her. As she performed, the insect made its way from her chest up toward her neck. Lopez barely reacted at first, letting it linger on her while staying completely composed. But when the tambourine struck, she flicked it off in perfect rhythm with the music and kept going as if nothing had happened. "It was tickling me," the singer told the crowd with a smile before jumping right back into the performance.

Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Tour Last Year

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez's summer is considerably different than last year.

Lopez’s summer is considerably different than last year as she abruptly canceled her This Is Me... Live tour in May 2024 before the season began. Lopez's This Is Me... Live tour followed her This Is Me… Now film, which chronicled her romance with Affleck, 52. At the time, the Enough star told her fans via her online newsletter that she was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends," adding, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary."

Jennifer Lopez Filed for Divorce in August 2024

Source: @jlo/Instagram Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024.