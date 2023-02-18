Hollywood’s Most Dramatic Romance: How Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Reunited — As Told Through Their 5 Cutest Moments

"At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard," Lopez recalled in her "On The JLo" newsletter last year of their happily-ever-after. "As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat and, at long-last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life."

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she continued to gush. "The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing."