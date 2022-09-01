'This Is Heaven': Jennifer Lopez Spills The Details On Her & Ben Affleck's Lavish Georgia Wedding

Lopez also shared that she'd surprised her hunky husband with a special performance by Grammy Award winner Marc Cohn. She mentioned she and the Batman actor decided that his song "True Companion" was the "perfect wedding love song" over 20 years ago when they were first dating.

"The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," she noted.

Lopez wrote that they weren't only marrying each other in their second wedding ceremony, but they were marrying their respective children into a brand new family unit. (Affleck shares Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with Jennifer Garner, while Lopez has 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max. with Marc Anthony.)