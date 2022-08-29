A Spoon Full Of Love! Ben Affleck Feeds Wife Jennifer Lopez On Second Honeymoon In Italy
Ben Affleck is making sure his new wife Jennifer Lopez is well taken care of. On Saturday, August 27, the Argo actor was spotted on his second honeymoon in Italy with the Selena star as they enjoyed a relaxing al fresco dinner.
In photos seen here, Affleck made sure Lopez was staying nourished on their whirlwind trip as he spoon fed her some of his meal while on their romantic date.
As per usual with Bennifer, who are currently staying at George Clooney's Lake Cuomo villa, the two shared a passionate kiss during their meal as Lopez wiped her husband's face clean after their meal.
As OK! previously reported, the newlyweds were not so thrilled after private footage of the Hustlers actress performing a brand new song dedicated to the Good Will Hunting star — complete with backup singers and dancers — leaked online without their consent.
“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment," Lopez explained in the comment section of a fan page on Saturday, August 27. "I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had ndas [non-disclosure agreements] and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding."
“That is our choice to share,” she continued. “Anything I put out private is OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to."
"This was stolen without our consent and sold for money 😔. Thank you for caring I love you guys," the "Let's Get Loud" vocalist concluded the statement.
The rekindled power couple tied the knot in a three day ceremony on Saturday, August 20, at Affleck's Georgia estate — the very same location where the loved up pair were supposed to exchange vows in 2003. After Affleck and Lopez called it quits in 2004, they reigned their love in 2021.
HollywoodLife published the photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Italy