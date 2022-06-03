Moving In! Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Spark Rumors They Finally Purchased Their Dream Home
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may have finally sealed the deal on their dream home after months of being on the hunt.
Although the lovebirds haven't officially confirmed the happy news, J.Lo's car was spotted parked outside of a sprawling Beverly Hills estate along with four moving trucks.
More moving trucks were reportedly seen at both the Hustlers star's home, as well as at the Batman actor's place, according to TMZ.
The lavish mansion is said to have an indoor movie theater and more than enough bedrooms for the couple and their kids — Lopez has 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony while Affleck shares Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.
The house was previously owned by Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, and was most recently owned by Mariah Carey's former fiancé James Packer, who reportedly bought the home for $60 million. The strange thing is that the house was not put up for sale and hasn't ever been shown to any potential buyers, unless it was done privately.
The loved-up couple potentially moving into their new dream home couldn't come at a better time. As OK! previously reported, the duo are hard at work planning their upcoming nuptials, but according to insiders, they aren't agreeing on all of the details.
“She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an object!” a source spilled of Lopez's wedding plans.
However, the Argo actor doesn't want their special day to be a "major event" another insider dished. “He’d love something on the smaller side, with just family and close friends,” explained the insider. “He says Jen can still design the color scheme and choose the flower arrangements — and, of course, any dress she wants — but he’d like to have the final say in the food and music, including their first dance.”