Ben Affleck All Smiles on Ice Cream Date With Kids Samuel and Fin as He Adjusts to Single Life Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce: Photos
Ben Affleck was on daddy duty over the weekend!
The Gone Girl actor was spotted out and about with his kids Samuel, 12, and Fin (née Seraphina), 15, as he emerged in public for one of the first times since his estranged wife, Jennifer Lopez, filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20.
In photos obtained by OK!, Affleck appeared in decent spirits while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's two youngest children on Friday, August 23.
The doting dad-of-three, who also shares his eldest daughter, Violet, 18, with the 13 Going On 30 star, brought Fin and Samuel for ice cream while dressed in khaki pants, an olive green long-sleeved button-up shirt and matching Nike sneakers.
Samuel, who held onto a nice camera, and Fin — who had a water bottle in hand — were dressed a bit more casual, with the youngest Affleck kid wearing a blue T-shirt, light wash jeans, and matching his father in a pair of Nikes, while the Air star's middle child sported khaki shorts and a light blue crewneck with the text "Farm Camp" displayed across the front in large print.
The trio made their way to pick up a sweet treat at an ice cream parlor in Brentwood, Calif., just one day after Affleck brought Fin and some friends to the movies.
During the Thursday, August 22, outing, Affleck appeared a bit less happy, as he seemed distracted while looking at his phone, according to photos obtained by a news publication.
The Argo actor spending quality time with his children comes amid reports he hasn't kept "touch" with Jennifer Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 16, throughout their mother and Affleck's divorce.
As OK! previously reported, Affleck allegedly hasn't made an effort to be there for his stepchildren following his split from Lopez, which dated back to April 26, per Lopez's divorce documents.
While the 52-year-old remains "close to his three kids," Affleck "has not been in touch with" Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins," according to a source.
This is upsetting for Lopez, as "[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was," the insider close to the Marry Me actress explained.
"The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids," the confidante continued.
Page Six obtained photos of Affleck taking Fin and friends to the movies.