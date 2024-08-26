Ben Affleck All Smiles on Ice Cream Date With Kids Samuel and Fin as He Adjusts to Single Life Amid Jennifer Lopez Divorce: Photos

In photos obtained by OK!, Affleck appeared in decent spirits while strolling through the streets of Los Angeles with his and ex-wife Jennifer Garner's two youngest children on Friday, August 23.

The doting dad-of-three, who also shares his eldest daughter, Violet, 18, with the 13 Going On 30 star, brought Fin and Samuel for ice cream while dressed in khaki pants, an olive green long-sleeved button-up shirt and matching Nike sneakers.