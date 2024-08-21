Jennifer Lopez Was Alone in NYC During April 26 Split From Ben Affleck — Days Before Actor Fumbled Tom Brady Roast
April 26 will go down in history as the day Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story came to an end — again.
The "On the Floor" singer shockingly filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of their follow-up wedding in Georgia, however, Lopez listed the exes' official date of separation as almost four months prior, prompting fans to wonder what was going on between the duo during this inevitably tough time.
Backtracking to April 26, Lopez was seen alone in New York City, where she exited an apartment block by herself while wearing a beige sweater, oversized blue jeans, her signature sunglasses and carrying a large Birkin bag, photos obtained by a news publication revealed.
Meanwhile, Affleck emerged publicly less than a week later, stepping out for a solo stroll in Los Angeles on May 2 — just three days before he completely fumbled his appearance at The Roast of Tom Brady, which streamed live on Netflix from the Kia Forum in L.A. on May 5.
Once realizing the true timeline of Lopez and the Air star's split after months of speculation, fans of the A-listers quickly pointed out a theory that their breakup likely was what caused Affleck to be so flustered during his on-stage participation in roasting the legendary NFL quarterback.
"The way Ben Affleck was at the Tom Brady roast makes way more sense now," one social media user noted via X (formerly named Twitter), as another quipped: "I wonder if she cited what Ben Affleck did at the Tom Brady roast as the reason."
At the time he took to the podium at the Kia Forum, internet trolls had mocked him for not "understanding the assignment" and going off on "an unhinged rant about fans on social media."
Affleck seemed angry about something at the roast, though what could possibly have been bothering him so bad didn't become clear until after Lopez's recent divorce filing.
"Tom and all these guys up here, you always hear them say, 'It's all about the fans. We do it for the fans.' Well, let me let you in on a little secret, Tom could do it without you!" the Argo actor said during his roast, referencing Brady and fellow former New England Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edleman and Danny Amendola.
His words quickly became vulgar, as he continued: "You sit there, f------ hiding behind your keyboard," he continued. "Spewing out all this f------ toxic s--- about people you'd be afraid to come up to if you saw them at the car wash [...] You guys out there talking s---, all right behind your f------ keyboard, that doesn't make you a fan. That makes you a b----."
