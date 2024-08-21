Jennifer Lopez Was Alone in NYC During April 26 Split From Ben Affleck — Days Before Actor Fumbled Tom Brady Roast

April 26 will go down in history as the day Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's love story came to an end — again.

The "On the Floor" singer shockingly filed for divorce from the Gone Girl star on Tuesday, August 20, which was also the second anniversary of their follow-up wedding in Georgia, however, Lopez listed the exes' official date of separation as almost four months prior, prompting fans to wonder what was going on between the duo during this inevitably tough time.