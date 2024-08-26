Ben Affleck 'Has Not Been in Touch' With Jennifer Lopez's Twins Amid Divorce Despite Singer Staying Close to Actor's Kids
Ben Affleck's relationship isn't just over with Jennifer Lopez, but her children too, it seems.
The Gone Girl actor has reportedly drifted apart from the "On the Floor" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, amid the separated spouses' divorce.
Affleck remains "close to his three kids" — Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — but "has not been in touch with her kids," a source spilled to a news publication of Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony's offspring.
"[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was," the insider noted of Affleck, who shares his children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Meanwhile, the confidante said the Marry Me actress is "still close to Garner and all five kids," though this has been evident by Lopez hanging out with Affleck's eldest child in the Hamptons and attending his son's graduation ceremony in June following their documented April 26 split.
"The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids," the source continued, noting Lopez is also "close to Marc's kids from [his] previous relationship."
"She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom," the insider added of Anthony and his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado's daughter, Arianna, 30, and son, Chase, 28, as well as the "Viver Mi Vida" singer and his ex-wife Dayanara Torres' sons, Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 21, and his son Marco, whom he shares with wife Nadia Ferreira.
While Affleck might have dropped his role of stepdad when he and Lopez called it quits on their two-year marriage, it is believed his three kids will likely stay close to the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker's twins, as the stepsiblings formed a very close bond during their parents' union.
A source previously told In Touch that "the kids are old enough to know what’s happening."
"Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening," the insider explained. "They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."
People spoke to a source about Affleck not keeping "in touch" with Lopez's twins.