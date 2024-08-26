OK Magazine
Ben Affleck 'Has Not Been in Touch' With Jennifer Lopez's Twins Amid Divorce Despite Singer Staying Close to Actor's Kids

A photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez with her kids.
Source: MEGA; @jlo/Instagram

Ben Affleck isn't maintaining stepdad duties amid his split from Jennifer Lopez.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

Ben Affleck's relationship isn't just over with Jennifer Lopez, but her children too, it seems.

The Gone Girl actor has reportedly drifted apart from the "On the Floor" singer's twins, Max and Emme, 16, amid the separated spouses' divorce.

ben affleck not in touch jennifer lopez kids divorce children split
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck has reportedly 'not been in touch' with Jennifer Lopez's twins.

Affleck remains "close to his three kids" — Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12 — but "has not been in touch with her kids," a source spilled to a news publication of Lopez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony's offspring.

"[Jennifer] went out there and told the world what a great dad he was," the insider noted of Affleck, who shares his children with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

ben affleck not in touch jennifer lopez kids divorce children split
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez shares her twins, Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Meanwhile, the confidante said the Marry Me actress is "still close to Garner and all five kids," though this has been evident by Lopez hanging out with Affleck's eldest child in the Hamptons and attending his son's graduation ceremony in June following their documented April 26 split.

"The fact that he has not seen her kids in a long time, it’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids," the source continued, noting Lopez is also "close to Marc's kids from [his] previous relationship."

ben affleck not in touch jennifer lopez kids divorce children split
Source: @jlo/Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has stayed close with Ben Affleck's three children amid their divorce.

"She keeps in touch with the children and she's a good mom," the insider added of Anthony and his ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado's daughter, Arianna, 30, and son, Chase, 28, as well as the "Viver Mi Vida" singer and his ex-wife Dayanara Torres' sons, Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 21, and his son Marco, whom he shares with wife Nadia Ferreira.

While Affleck might have dropped his role of stepdad when he and Lopez called it quits on their two-year marriage, it is believed his three kids will likely stay close to the "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker's twins, as the stepsiblings formed a very close bond during their parents' union.

ben affleck not in touch jennifer lopez kids divorce children split
Source: MEGA

Jennifer Lopez's twins formed a very close bond with Ben Affleck's children during the pair's two-year marriage.

A source previously told In Touch that "the kids are old enough to know what’s happening."

"Obviously, they’re very sad about it. In a perfect world they’d love it if there was a way that Ben and J.Lo could work things out, but they’re all pretty well resigned that’s not happening," the insider explained. "They have a great relationship; they’re still hanging out and talking all the time. They’re not going to let this divorce ruin what they have."

Source: OK!

People spoke to a source about Affleck not keeping "in touch" with Lopez's twins.

