Jennifer Lopez Will 'Aways' Care About Husband Ben Affleck's Kids Even If She's 'Not With' Actor Amid Rumored Divorce

Photo of Jennifer Lopez and a picture of Ben Affleck's kids.
Ben Affleck's kids still hold a special place in Jennifer Lopez's heart even if the couple is rumored to be divorcing.

Aug. 13 2024, Published 4:08 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez takes her role as a stepmom seriously — and that doesn't change amid rumors she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are divorcing.

The "On the Floor" singer has been spotted spending time with Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, in the midst of highly believed speculation a split is on the horizon.

jennifer lopez visits ben affleck spend time his kids always cared
Jennifer Lopez is a mom to her and Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16.

The 55-year-old Atlas star — who is a mom to her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16 — "wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," the insider explained.

jennifer lopez visits ben affleck spend time his kids always cared
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's children grew close throughout the couple's rekindled romance.

"Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them," the confidante continued of Lopez, who was initially engaged to Affleck in the early 2000s before the Gone Girl actor, 51, popped the question again in April 2022.

"She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year," the source added, noting Lopez stopped by Affleck's Brentwood, Calif., rental property while her husband was home on Sunday, August 11, after bringing Samuel to the mall earlier in the day.

jennifer lopez visits ben affleck spend time his kids always cared
Jenner Lopez wants to stay close to Ben Affleck's children no matter the status of her marriage.

Lopez's outing with Samuel comes roughly one month after she was seen spending time with Violet in the Hamptons — where the "Let's Get Loud" singer vacationed in celebration of her 55th birthday.

As OK! previously reported, paparazzi captured photos of Lopez and her stepdaughter walking with their arms around one another in the lavish Long Island beach town on July 14.

Jennifer Lopez
The duo appeared to head into 75 Main restaurant with Violet's best friend Cassidey Fralin.

Most recently, Violet was spotted wearing one of Lopez's dresses from Dolce & Gabbana, which just so happened to be the very same clothing item the Shotgun Wedding star wore during a date with Affleck for Valentine's Day 2023.

jennifer lopez visits ben affleck spend time his kids always cared
Jennifer Lopez has been spotted spending time with Ben Affleck's children amid split speculation.

According to a separate insider, Lopez and the soon-to-be Yale University freshman "really enjoy each other's company."

"They both seem so happy to be spending this time together, and are just enjoying the moment," the source told the news outlet.

Source: OK!

People spoke to a source about Lopez wanting to continue a relationship with Affleck's children.

