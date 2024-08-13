Jennifer Lopez Will 'Aways' Care About Husband Ben Affleck's Kids Even If She's 'Not With' Actor Amid Rumored Divorce

Jennifer Lopez takes her role as a stepmom seriously — and that doesn't change amid rumors she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are divorcing.

The "On the Floor" singer has been spotted spending time with Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, in the midst of highly believed speculation a split is on the horizon.