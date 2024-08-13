Jennifer Lopez Will 'Aways' Care About Husband Ben Affleck's Kids Even If She's 'Not With' Actor Amid Rumored Divorce
Jennifer Lopez takes her role as a stepmom seriously — and that doesn't change amid rumors she and her husband, Ben Affleck, are divorcing.
The "On the Floor" singer has been spotted spending time with Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner's three kids, Violet, 18, Fin (née Seraphina), 15, and Samuel, 12, in the midst of highly believed speculation a split is on the horizon.
The 55-year-old Atlas star — who is a mom to her and ex-husband Marc Anthony's twins, Max and Emme, 16 — "wants to spend quality time with them before school resumes and Violet is off to college," the insider explained.
"Just because she's not with Ben, doesn't mean that she doesn't care about his kids. She always cared about them," the confidante continued of Lopez, who was initially engaged to Affleck in the early 2000s before the Gone Girl actor, 51, popped the question again in April 2022.
"She spent months looking for the perfect house for their blended family last year," the source added, noting Lopez stopped by Affleck's Brentwood, Calif., rental property while her husband was home on Sunday, August 11, after bringing Samuel to the mall earlier in the day.
Lopez's outing with Samuel comes roughly one month after she was seen spending time with Violet in the Hamptons — where the "Let's Get Loud" singer vacationed in celebration of her 55th birthday.
As OK! previously reported, paparazzi captured photos of Lopez and her stepdaughter walking with their arms around one another in the lavish Long Island beach town on July 14.
The duo appeared to head into 75 Main restaurant with Violet's best friend Cassidey Fralin.
Most recently, Violet was spotted wearing one of Lopez's dresses from Dolce & Gabbana, which just so happened to be the very same clothing item the Shotgun Wedding star wore during a date with Affleck for Valentine's Day 2023.
According to a separate insider, Lopez and the soon-to-be Yale University freshman "really enjoy each other's company."
"They both seem so happy to be spending this time together, and are just enjoying the moment," the source told the news outlet.
