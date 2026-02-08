What Is Ben Affleck and Lisa Barlow's Connection? Everything to Know After the Viral 'RHOSLC' Name-Drop

Article continues below advertisement

Lisa Barlow Mentioned Ben Affleck During an Episode of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6

Source: MEGA Lisa Barlow said she missed some of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' filming because of Ben Affleck.

Have Ben Affleck and Lisa Barlow really met before? The awkward exchange between the two stars began when the reality TV star name-dropped the actor in an episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Season 6, which premiered in September 2025. At the time, Barlow said she decided to skip Angie Katsanevas' girls' trip because of the Good Will Hunting actor and Blake Lively. "I don't want to spend the night with [Bronwyn Newport]. She's a pathological liar. She can't tell the truth to save her life. It's like, disgusting," she said during a FaceTime call with Katsanevas. "Also, I have a work thing. It's like, a big deal. I think what people forget is I have a very full life. Because I keep it kinda private. And like, I'm not gonna drop names, but like, I'll be with Ben and Blake." Barlow continued, "I'll be with Ben Affleck and you'll be with Bronwyn."

Ben Affleck Said He Doesn't Recall Meeting Lisa Barlow

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck politely denied Lisa Barlow's claims.

Months after the episode aired, Affleck politely said he does not remember ever meeting Barlow. "I don't wanna get anybody in trouble," he told Access Hollywoodon January 16. "I haven't been in Utah in, I don't know, eight, nine, 10 years… It doesn't look familiar to me and I don't remember anything, and I don't want to embarrass her." The Armageddon star noted he meets "a lot of people" and says hi to them, though he clarified, "I don't wanna be the jerk who is like, 'I did meet you.' You don't remember everyone you meet. I don't think I'm qualified to weigh in on this."

Lisa Barlow Responded to Ben Affleck's Comments

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck said he 'does not remember anything.'

In an attempt to help Affleck remember, Barlow responded in the comments under the interview, alleging they met at the SXSW movie festival. "SXSW [for] The Accountant 2," she wrote, referring to Affleck's movie premiere in March 2025. "And it was a great movie and party." Barlow also uploaded a TikTok that captured the Chasing Army star walking the red carpet at the festival in Austin, Texas. Another clip included a snippet of Lively while speaking on stage during the Another Simple Favor premiere.

Angie Katsanevas Poked Fun at Lisa Barlow After Ben Affleck Snub

Source: MEGA 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 6 premiered in September 2025.