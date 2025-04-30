'Another Simple Favor': 6 Things to Know About the Sequel Starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick
What Is 'Another Simple Favor' About?
Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively's Emily Nelson are officially back to unravel more mysteries in Another Simple Favor.
The upcoming sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie and Emily as they "reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."
The synopsis adds, "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."
At the world premiere of Another Simple Favor, director-producer Paul Feig admitted he had second thoughts about doing a sequel.
"There were a lot of times in the development of this I tried to kill it because I was just like, 'If we don't get it right, let's not do it,'" he explained. "We actually had a script that was greenlit, and we threw 70 percent out of it."
Feig added, "I'm not about fan service, but also I don't want to rug pull an audience."
Amid all doubts, the sequel was officially announced in May 2022.
Who Is in 'Another Simple Favor'?
In addition to Lively and Kendrick, the cast includes Henry Golding, Alex Newell, Allison Janney, Andrew Rannells, Aparna Nancherla, Bashir Salahuddin, Elena Sofia Ricci, Ian Ho, Jake Tapper, Joshua Satine, Kelly McCormack, Lorenzo de Moor, Michele Morrone and Taylor Ortega.
Meanwhile, Elizabeth Perkins appears as Emily's mother, Margaret McLinden, replacing Jean Smart, who portrayed the character in A Simple Favor.
Reflecting on the casting, Perkins said no one can replace Smart as "she's the queen of the universe."
"The only reason she wasn't doing it was because she was shooting Hacks," she told Woman's World. "I didn't feel alone coming into the sequel, because Allison Janney and I are sort of a two-hander in this one. We've known each other for a long time, and we're good friends. She actually had a small part in the Miracle on 34th Street remake I was in in 1994, but we weren't onscreen together."
Perkins also shared what viewers can expect from her and character, noting, "My part isn't very large, so I was working maybe three days a week, and then would have six days off and hop on a train to go to Florence — I mean, come on! I feel really blessed. There were no divas or people being singled out, and everybody got paid the same and had the same accommodations. I just adored everyone."
Is There a Trailer for 'Another Simple Favor'?
Amazon MGM Studios released the official teaser trailer for Another Simple Favor on Prime Video's official YouTube page on February 26. The channel dropped another official trailer on April 14.
Who Is Behind 'Another Simple Favor'?
According to Deadline, Feig was tapped to also produce the film under his Feigco Entertainment banner alongside Laura Fischer. Meanwhile, Jessica Sharzer wrote the script for Another Simple Favor after working on the first film.
Where Can Fans Watch 'Another Simple Favor'?
While A Simple Favor was released and distributed on big screens, Another Simple Favor will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
When Will 'Another Simple Favor' Be Released?
Another Simple Favor will be available to stream starting May 1.