'Another Simple Favor': 6 Things to Know About the Sequel Starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick's Stephanie Smothers and Blake Lively's Emily Nelson are officially back to unravel more mysteries in Another Simple Favor.

The upcoming sequel to the 2018 film A Simple Favor sees the return of Stephanie and Emily as they "reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily's extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman."

The synopsis adds, "Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square."

At the world premiere of Another Simple Favor, director-producer Paul Feig admitted he had second thoughts about doing a sequel.

"There were a lot of times in the development of this I tried to kill it because I was just like, 'If we don't get it right, let's not do it,'" he explained. "We actually had a script that was greenlit, and we threw 70 percent out of it."

Feig added, "I'm not about fan service, but also I don't want to rug pull an audience."

Amid all doubts, the sequel was officially announced in May 2022.