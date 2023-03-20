Ben Affleck Looks Rundown Outside 'Good Morning America' As He & Jennifer Lopez Drop Out Of Escrow Once Again: Photos

For now, Affleck — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner — and Lopez, who has 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be staying put in her longtime renovated home in Bel-Air.

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider said of making changes to the Selena star's current home. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."