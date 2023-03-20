Ben Affleck Looks Rundown Outside 'Good Morning America' As He & Jennifer Lopez Drop Out Of Escrow Once Again: Photos
Ben Affleck seems to have a lot going on.
After a Monday, March 20, appearance on Good Morning America, the Hollywood actor stepped out in New York City looking a bit tired — which comes as no surprise since it was reported that he and wife Jennifer Lopez dropped out of escrow on yet another home.
According to sources close to the power couple, they bailed on the $64 million Pacific Palisades mansion they were seen looking at earlier this month.
This will be the third property Affleck and Lopez have failed to seal the deal on, as in April 2022, the married duo was set to purchase a $55 million Bel-Air home, but the deal fell through. They were also close to buying another Palisades house for $34.5 million.
For now, Affleck — who shares Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner — and Lopez, who has 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, will be staying put in her longtime renovated home in Bel-Air.
"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider said of making changes to the Selena star's current home. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."
Scroll through the gallery to see the photos of Affleck looking tired while in NYC.
The Boston native looked like he may have needed a nap as he got into his awaiting vehicle.
- Ben Affleck 'Started To Drink Too Much' While Filming 'Justice League': 'It Was Either That Or Jump Out The Window'
- Ben Affleck Denies 'Blaming' Ex Jennifer Garner For His Alcoholism: 'She's Trying To Help Me'
- Ben Affleck Insists He Had 'A Good Time At The Grammys,' Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Whispered In His Ear As Cameras Rolled
Affleck made a beeline for the exit past the crowds in Times Square.
The Good Will Hunting star clearly needed his cup of Joe during his day out.
Affleck seemed to be yelling out to someone as he made his way into the car.
TMZ reported Affleck and Lopez once again falling out of escrow.