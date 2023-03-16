Ben Affleck Insists He Had 'A Good Time At The Grammys,' Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Whispered In His Ear As Cameras Rolled

During the candid chat, the Good Will Hunting alum, who shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner, admitted people now come to him for advice when they are struggling.

"I became — out of no desire of my own — one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing. And the best part about that is that sometimes people call me up and they’re like, 'Hey, can you help me out?' And it makes me feel so good to do that. The big trick of 12-step is the reason they want you to help other people is because it actually helps you more. And often what I’ll say to people is, I would avoid [your addiction] coming out if I were you," he said. "You don’t need to be anybody’s poster child. You don’t need to fucking tell anybody. That’s why there’s two words on the front of the book. They’re just as important, both of them: Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s always anonymous."