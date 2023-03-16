Ben Affleck Insists He Had 'A Good Time At The Grammys,' Reveals What Jennifer Lopez Whispered In His Ear As Cameras Rolled
Ben Affleck is putting the rumors to rest after his faces went viral at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Despite looking like he was miserable, the actor, 50, told his side of the story in a new interview.
"No. I had a good time at the Grammys. My wife was going, and I thought, 'Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.' At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun," the star, who attended alongside wife Jennifer Lopez, noted.
But when host Trevor Noah approached him and Lopez, 53, he suddenly got nervous.
"I was like, 'Oh, God.' They were framing us in this shot, but I didn’t know they were rolling. I leaned into her and I was like, 'As soon they start rolling, I’m going to slide away from you and leave you sitting next to Trevor.' She goes, 'You better f****** not leave.' That’s a husband-and-wife thing. I mean, some of it is, I’m like, 'All right, who is this act?' Like, I don’t keep up. My wife does, obviously. And yeah, it is your wife’s work event. And I’ve gone to events and been pissed off. I’ve gone and been bored," he explained.
"I’ve gone to award shows and been drunk, a bunch. Nobody ever once said I’m drunk. [But at the Grammys] they were like, 'He’s drunk.' And I thought, that’s interesting. That raises a whole other thing about whether or not it’s wise to acknowledge addiction because there’s a lot of compassion, but there is still a tremendous stigma, which is often quite inhibiting. I do think it disincentivizes people from making their lives better," Affleck, who has been open about his sobriety and alcoholism, added.
During the candid chat, the Good Will Hunting alum, who shares Seraphina, Violet and Samuel with ex Jennifer Garner, admitted people now come to him for advice when they are struggling.
"I became — out of no desire of my own — one of the poster boys for actor alcoholism and recovery and the whole thing. And the best part about that is that sometimes people call me up and they’re like, 'Hey, can you help me out?' And it makes me feel so good to do that. The big trick of 12-step is the reason they want you to help other people is because it actually helps you more. And often what I’ll say to people is, I would avoid [your addiction] coming out if I were you," he said. "You don’t need to be anybody’s poster child. You don’t need to fucking tell anybody. That’s why there’s two words on the front of the book. They’re just as important, both of them: Alcoholics Anonymous. It’s always anonymous."
As OK! previously reported, Affleck was trolled for looking bored during the music event in February. One person wrote, "however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now," while another said, "Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys."
After the spectacle, an insider speculated that Affleck was out of his element.
"Ben was on his best behavior as Jen's date, that's the only reason he was there," dished the source. "But it was obvious that he didn’t feel comfortable because all eyes were on him."
Affleck spoke with The Hollywood Reporter.