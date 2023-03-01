Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting For New Marital Home 15 Minutes Away From Jennifer Garner & Kids

While continuing to look for their love nest, Affleck and Lopez — who shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have continued to reside in the "On The Floor" vocalist's longtime home in Bel-Air where they have made renovations in order to make it fresh for their new start as a married couple.

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider explained of their plans. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."