Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting For New Marital Home 15 Minutes Away From Jennifer Garner & Kids

ben affleck jennifer lopez guest ambulance
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 1 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck still appear to be on the hunt for their forever home.

On Tuesday, February 28, the newlyweds were spotted checking out another house in the Pacific Palisades despite rumors the couple was in escrow on a lavish $34.5 million property in the same area.

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: mega

Affleck wore a navy blue sweater with a pair of dark jeans while strolling with Lopez, who rocked a plaid jacket and white sweatpants. The duo toured inside and outside of the large estate — which, just so happens to be only 15 minutes away from the Argo star's ex Jennifer Garner's home in Brentwood where his kids Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and 10-year-old son Samuel live part-time.

The other house the Hollywood power couple was looking into was still located in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood, but was a Hamptons-style mansion equipped with seven bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a private gym, a movie theater room, a wine cellar, a pool and a "health spa."

jennifer lopez ben affleck
Source: @jlo/instagram
MORE ON:
Jennifer Lopez

While continuing to look for their love nest, Affleck and Lopez — who shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony — have continued to reside in the "On The Floor" vocalist's longtime home in Bel-Air where they have made renovations in order to make it fresh for their new start as a married couple.

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids. It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place," an insider explained of their plans. "But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home."

Source: OK!

The Boston native and the Latin superstar tied the knot twice over the summer after rekindling their early 2000's romance in 2021.

DailyMail obtained the photos of Lopez and Affleck.

