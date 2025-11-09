EXCLUSIVE Ben Affleck 'Ready to Pounce' on Ex Ana De Armas After Her Split From Tom Cruise Source: MEGA Ben Affleck wants to 'get in touch' and reconnect with his ex Ana de Armas, years after their split, a source claims. Matthew Acton Nov. 9 2025, Published 5:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Ben Affleck is "ready to make his move" on ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas following her breakup from Tom Cruise – with friends saying the 53-year-old actor "never stopped thinking about her." Gone Girl star Affleck, who has endured a turbulent few years following his split from Jennifer Lopez, is said to be planning to reconnect with de Armas, 37, after learning that she's single again. The pair dated between 2019 and 2021 after meeting on the set of Deep Water and were often seen together during the pandemic before going their separate ways.

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck previously dated Ana de Armas.

Now, sources close to Affleck say he believes the timing is finally right for a reunion. "Ben's never really stopped thinking about Ana," a source said. "He believes there's unfinished business between them and that things ended too soon. Now that she's single, he wants to see if the connection is still there." de Armas and Cruise, 63, were first linked earlier this year after being spotted dining together on Valentine's Day and later vacationing in Vermont. Their short-lived relationship ended quietly in late summer, with a friend of the actress confirming she's been "single for a while." Affleck, who shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and finalized his divorce from Lopez, 56, in July, has been spending more time at home in Los Angeles. Insiders say his recent reflections on love have led him back to thoughts of his former flame. "Ben's been feeling pretty lonely lately," another source said. "He's been single for over a year now, and not by design. He's been reflecting on the relationships that brought him real happiness, and Ana comes to mind first."

Source: MEGA The pair were frequently photographed together in L.A.

During their relationship, Affleck and de Armas were frequently photographed together – sometimes to his frustration – and their split was symbolically marked by paparazzi shots of a cardboard cut-out of the Blonde star being thrown into a bin outside Affleck's home. But friends say he's changed since then. "He's a lot more grounded these days," a source said. "Back then, everything in his life felt messy and unsettled. Now he's calmer and more focused, and he thinks that might give him and Ana a real chance this time."

Source: MEGA The actor has been thinking about his ex, a source claims.