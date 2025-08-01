Tom Cruise 'Wants to Be the Dominant One' in Ana de Armas Romance, Body Language Expert Claims
Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas truly turned heads with their latest public outing.
The A-listers seemed to confirm they were a couple over the weekend after PDA-packed photos surfaced of the duo holding hands during their recent Vermont getaway on Saturday, July 26.
The pictures had the internet in a frenzy, with everyone wondering: Are Cruise and de Armas actually dating? According to a body language expert, all signs point to yes — with the Mission: Impossible actor appearing to be the one in control of the relationship.
Tom Cruise 'Wants Everyone to Know' He and Ana de Armas Are Together
"Tom and Ana's fascinating interaction at the Oasis concert sheds light, not only on whether they're dating, but also on which of them is the dominant partner," Inbaal Honigman explained on behalf of Spin Genie. "As Tom reaches out to Ana, wanting to hold her hand, he does so directly, aiming his palm in a 'grabbing' gesture, his gaze following his arm."
"This shows that he intentionally wants to hold hands, not spontaneously, and he wants to lead their date. He wants to be the dominant one and wants everyone there to know they're together," the body language expert claimed.
Ana de Armas Appears Hesitant to 'Reveal' Tom Cruise Romance
Honigman noted how de Armas, on the other hand, is "lowering both her hands towards Tom's arm" in a pushing movement.
The analyst alleged the gesture indicated "that the moment feels awkward" to the Blonde actress, perhaps suggesting "she does not want to reveal the relationship."
"It also demonstrates that Ana would like to be more dominant in the love story, as her hands are on top," Honigman continued. "They're definitely dating and Tom is very proud of it, as evidenced by the smug smile he flashes a passerby."
The body language expert expressed her belief that photos of the pair "casually strolling" alongside one another the next day "confirmed they're a couple."
"And Tom's hand, which covers Ana's hand, reveals that he is leading the way for them together," Honigman concluded.
De Armas and Cruise first sparked romance rumors back in February when they were spotted leaving dinner together in London.
Inside Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Dating Rumors
The potential flames were then seen taking a helicopter ride from Madrid, Spain, to London, England, in the Top Gun star's aircraft amid reports they were collaborating on an unnamed project with one another.
Cruise and the brunette beauty were again caught riding in The Mummy actor's helicopter ahead of de Armas' 37th birthday on April 30.
A source later dished on relationship speculation, stating: "It seems something is up between Tom and Ana. Despite the age difference — at 63, he's nearly 26 years her senior — they make a great, good-looking couple. Ana is a lot of fun — Tom is going to be attracted to that."