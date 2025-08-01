COUPLES Tom Cruise 'Wants to Be the Dominant One' in Ana de Armas Romance, Body Language Expert Claims Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas first sparked dating rumors in February. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 1 2025, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas truly turned heads with their latest public outing. The A-listers seemed to confirm they were a couple over the weekend after PDA-packed photos surfaced of the duo holding hands during their recent Vermont getaway on Saturday, July 26. The pictures had the internet in a frenzy, with everyone wondering: Are Cruise and de Armas actually dating? According to a body language expert, all signs point to yes — with the Mission: Impossible actor appearing to be the one in control of the relationship.

Tom Cruise 'Wants Everyone to Know' He and Ana de Armas Are Together

Source: MEGA The A-listers fueled dating rumors with a recent PDA-packed outing.

"Tom and Ana's fascinating interaction at the Oasis concert sheds light, not only on whether they're dating, but also on which of them is the dominant partner," Inbaal Honigman explained on behalf of Spin Genie. "As Tom reaches out to Ana, wanting to hold her hand, he does so directly, aiming his palm in a 'grabbing' gesture, his gaze following his arm." "This shows that he intentionally wants to hold hands, not spontaneously, and he wants to lead their date. He wants to be the dominant one and wants everyone there to know they're together," the body language expert claimed.

Ana de Armas Appears Hesitant to 'Reveal' Tom Cruise Romance

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas was seen holding hands with Tom Cruise in Vermont at the end of July.

Honigman noted how de Armas, on the other hand, is "lowering both her hands towards Tom's arm" in a pushing movement. The analyst alleged the gesture indicated "that the moment feels awkward" to the Blonde actress, perhaps suggesting "she does not want to reveal the relationship." "It also demonstrates that Ana would like to be more dominant in the love story, as her hands are on top," Honigman continued. "They're definitely dating and Tom is very proud of it, as evidenced by the smug smile he flashes a passerby."

Source: MEGA Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have not confirmed they are a couple.

The body language expert expressed her belief that photos of the pair "casually strolling" alongside one another the next day "confirmed they're a couple." "And Tom's hand, which covers Ana's hand, reveals that he is leading the way for them together," Honigman concluded. De Armas and Cruise first sparked romance rumors back in February when they were spotted leaving dinner together in London.

Inside Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas' Dating Rumors

Source: MEGA Ana de Armas has been spotted on Tom Cruise's helicopter.