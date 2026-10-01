NEWS Ben Affleck Reflects on Discovering His 'Passionate' Mom's Letters After Her Death: 'This Woman Had Her Own Whole Life' Source: MEGA Ben Affleck revealed how discovering letters written by his late mother changed the way he viewed her life and his own childhood. Taylor Camp Oct. 1 2026, Published 5:18 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Ben Affleck discovered an entirely different side of his mother after her death. The Argo star, 54, opened up about losing both of his parents this year during an appearance on Kerry Washington's "Street You Grew Up On" podcast. His father, Timothy Affleck, died in April, followed by his mother, Chris Anne Affleck, in June. After his mother's death, Ben found letters she'd written to her parents when she was younger, and reading them changed the way he viewed both her life and his own childhood.

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Ben Affleck Discovered His Mom Had a 'Full Life' Before Him

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck discovered letters his mother wrote as a young woman that allowed him to see a completely different side of her.

Ben said the letters were written before he and younger brother Casey Affleck were born and offered a glimpse into a version of his mother he'd never really known. "This woman had her own whole life for 30 years that had zero to do with me," he reflected. The letters detailed Chris' ambitions as a young woman, including her interest in becoming a social worker or teacher and her involvement in protests in Mississippi.

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Ben Affleck Gained a New Appreciation for His Mom

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck said losing his mother gave him an even deeper appreciation for the sacrifices she made while raising him and Casey.

Reading the letters also made Ben reconsider how his mother devoted herself to raising him and Casey. "All I knew was a person who just made me and my brother the absolute most important center of her life," he said. Ben described Chris as "gorgeous and smart and thoughtful and passionate," adding that he came away from the letters thinking she could have done anything with her life.

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Ben Affleck Admits He Took His Mom's Sacrifices for Granted

Source: MEGA The Oscar winner admitted he didn't fully understand how much his mother did for their family.

Chris eventually became a public school teacher, and Ben recalled how hard she worked both inside and outside their home. Though her school day ended in the afternoon, he said she would often remain at work for hours before coming home and taking care of her family. Looking back as an adult, Ben realized he'd taken that dedication for granted as a child, something he now understands differently as a parent himself.

Ben Affleck Lost Both of His Parents Within Months

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck said losing both of his parents within months of each other has changed the way he reflects on his childhood.