Ben Affleck's Mom Chris Died at His L.A. Home Following Cancer Battle

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Source: MEGA Chris Affleck attended her grandson’s high school graduation just two days before she died.

News of Chris' death was announced on July 24, about one month after she passed away. Her family shared that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025 and had been given six months to live. Before her death, Chris had focused on spending time with her family and reaching an important milestone. "Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school," her obituary published by The Boston Globe stated. Chris attended her grandson’s high school graduation on May 31 with her family before passing away two days later. According to the obituary, she died peacefully in her sleep. After Chris’ death, she was survived by Ben, Casey, and her five grandchildren. Her family continued to remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, educator and community advocate.

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Chris Affleck Built a Career Outside of Her Famous Family

Source: MEGA Chris Affleck worked as a public school teacher for more than three decades before retiring in 2008.

While Chris was widely recognized as the mother of actors Ben and Casey, she also had a successful career and a strong connection to education and community work. Born in New York City in 1942, Chris graduated from Harvard University and worked as a public school teacher for more than three decades. She retired in 2008 but continued supporting causes she cared about. Chris volunteered for Barack Obama's campaign and worked as an organizer for the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine. She was also a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts. Chris shared Ben and Casey with her former husband, Timothy Affleck. Throughout their lives, both brothers spoke about the influence their mother had on their careers and personal growth.

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Ben Affleck Honored His Mother’s Support Throughout His Career

Source: MEGA Ben Affleck brought his mother, Chris Affleck, as his guest to the 1998 Oscars after ‘Good Will Hunting’ earned nine nominations.

Source: MEGA Chris Affleck was survived by her sons, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, and her five grandchildren.