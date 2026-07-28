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Ben Affleck's Mom Chris Died at His L.A. Home Following Cancer Battle

Photo of Ben Affleck and Chris Affleck
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck’s mother, Chris Affleck, died at his Los Angeles home after battling pancreatic cancer.

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July 28 2026, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

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The cause of death for Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck's mother, Chris Affleck, was revealed following her passing at age 83.

According to the death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, Chris died from cardiopulmonary arrest. The document listed pancreatic adenocarcinoma as another condition that contributed to her death after she had battled the disease for several months.

Chris died on June 2 at 10:52 a.m. while visiting her son Ben's Los Angeles home, according to the certificate. Her remains were later transferred to Earth Funeral in Las Vegas. No autopsy was performed.

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Image of Chris Affleck attended her grandson’s high school graduation just two days before she died.
Source: MEGA

Chris Affleck attended her grandson’s high school graduation just two days before she died.

News of Chris' death was announced on July 24, about one month after she passed away. Her family shared that she had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025 and had been given six months to live.

Before her death, Chris had focused on spending time with her family and reaching an important milestone.

"Her greatest wish after her diagnosis, however, was to live to see her grandson graduate high school," her obituary published by The Boston Globe stated.

Chris attended her grandson’s high school graduation on May 31 with her family before passing away two days later. According to the obituary, she died peacefully in her sleep.

After Chris’ death, she was survived by Ben, Casey, and her five grandchildren. Her family continued to remember her as a loving mother, grandmother, educator and community advocate.

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Chris Affleck Built a Career Outside of Her Famous Family

Image of Chris Affleck worked as a public school teacher for more than three decades before retiring in 2008.
Source: MEGA

Chris Affleck worked as a public school teacher for more than three decades before retiring in 2008.

While Chris was widely recognized as the mother of actors Ben and Casey, she also had a successful career and a strong connection to education and community work.

Born in New York City in 1942, Chris graduated from Harvard University and worked as a public school teacher for more than three decades. She retired in 2008 but continued supporting causes she cared about.

Chris volunteered for Barack Obama's campaign and worked as an organizer for the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine. She was also a founding board member of the Sustainable Cape project in Truro, Massachusetts.

Chris shared Ben and Casey with her former husband, Timothy Affleck. Throughout their lives, both brothers spoke about the influence their mother had on their careers and personal growth.

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Ben Affleck Honored His Mother’s Support Throughout His Career

Image of Ben Affleck brought his mother, Chris Affleck, as his guest to the 1998 Oscars after ‘Good Will Hunting’ earned nine nominations.
Source: MEGA

Ben Affleck brought his mother, Chris Affleck, as his guest to the 1998 Oscars after ‘Good Will Hunting’ earned nine nominations.

Ben previously credited his mother with helping him take early steps toward becoming an actor.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chris introduced him to her former college roommate, who worked as a casting director and helped connect him with opportunities in Hollywood.

In 1998, Ben brought Chris as his guest to the Oscars after his movie Good Will Hunting received nine nominations. He and Matt Damon later won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

Image of Chris Affleck was survived by her sons, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, and her five grandchildren.
Source: MEGA

Chris Affleck was survived by her sons, Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, and her five grandchildren.

Following the ceremony, Ben reflected on sharing the special moment with his mother and explained why having her by his side felt natural.

"We were sitting next to our moms, and we won, and we kind of hugged our moms. I remember how everyone had made such a big thing out of it as if this was such a novelty," Ben said during his Vanity Fair interview at the time.

He added, "I remember thinking, being insecure, like, ‘Why? Why is it weird that we’re bringing our moms?’ Who else do you think we would bring?”

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