Ben Affleck Runs Errands With Daughter Seraphina While Continuing To Look For 'Dream Home' With Jennifer Lopez

The Boston native and Lopez, who has twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were originally in escrow on another property in the same area but have seemingly continued to look for other options.

After they tied the knot in the summer of 2022, the pair made short-term plans to live in the "On the Floor" singer's Bel-Air mansion, and in order to make the estate feel more personal, the duo made a few renovations, though they still decided to move.

"They are comfortable there and so are the kids," explained the insider. "It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place."