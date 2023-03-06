Ben Affleck Runs Errands With Daughter Seraphina While Continuing To Look For 'Dream Home' With Jennifer Lopez
Ben Affleck may be busy trying to find a permanent home — but he will always make time for his kids!
The Argo actor stepped out with his youngest daughter, Seraphina, 14, over the weekend in Santa Monica, Calif., as he and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, continue to hunt for their perfect family house.
For the sunny day in Los Angeles, Affleck wore a pair of blue jeans and a gray sweatshirt underneath a gray puffer coat as he strolled along with his teenager, who rocked a pair of red plaid flannel pants, a graphic t-shirt and white sneakers.
The Good Will Hunting star appeared to have a hectic week as he and his spouse were spotted looking at yet another property in Pacific Palisades, Calif., which is only 15 minutes away from Brentwood, where his kids — he also has Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10 — live part-time with Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
The Boston native and Lopez, who has twins Emme and Max, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were originally in escrow on another property in the same area but have seemingly continued to look for other options.
After they tied the knot in the summer of 2022, the pair made short-term plans to live in the "On the Floor" singer's Bel-Air mansion, and in order to make the estate feel more personal, the duo made a few renovations, though they still decided to move.
"They are comfortable there and so are the kids," explained the insider. "It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place."
- Jennifer Garner Is All Smiles As She Treats Son Samuel To Front Row Seats At The Lakers Game
- Jennifer Lopez Looks Exhausted While Heading Into A Dance Studio As She & Ben Affleck Continue The Search For Their Dream Home
- Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Spotted House Hunting For New Marital Home 15 Minutes Away From Jennifer Garner & Kids
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"But a fresh remodel and all new furniture, as well as an addition and an expansion of the master bedroom to accommodate both of them, is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home," the insider continued.
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Ben and Seraphina in Los Angeles.