Ben Affleck's Parallel Parking Crisis! Actor Struggles To Pull Out Of Spot With His Luxury Car In L.A.

"Like he knew, and he also chose just not to change his expression," the eyewitness recalled of the hilarious moment. "I love how unbothered that is. So, I know that she was like on her phone and saw it and was like, ‘Honey this is so funny, look at this,’ and he was like ‘Jesus Christ.’”

Even though the on-air disagreement made it look like the honeymoon phase might be over, the social media user noted that could not be farther from the truth. “They were super lovey dove-y, like their hands were always intertwined. Like, I don't know how to describe it but they just were, so it wasn't like, ‘Oh my god, this is going to lead to divorce,’ like, they were cute," she explained.