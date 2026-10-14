Ben Affleck Says He's 'Tired' of Being Intimate in Candid Interview: It's 'a Lot of Work'
Oct. 14 2026, Updated 7:15 a.m. ET
Ben Affleck isn't holding back when it comes to his personal life.
During the Tuesday, October 13, episode of “SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma,” the Batman star joined the podcast host for a conversation about random topics while riding a train. At one point, Affleck brought up a book that caught his attention, leading to a candid exchange about his s-- life.
Affleck revealed that he “loves” the book S-- for Dummies by Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with Pierre A. Lehu.
When Kareem Rahma suggested that young people aren't having much s-- these days, Affleck had a surprisingly relatable response.
“I’m pretty old. I was having s-- in my day,” Affleck said.
Rahma then asked whether that meant he wasn't having s-- anymore.
Affleck didn't shy away from the question, as he answered, “No, because now I’m tired. And s-- is a lot of work. Especially if you want to do a good job.”
Fans Reacted to Affleck's Candid Comments
Affleck's remarks quickly sparked reactions in the comments section.
“Wait, he’s tired???” one person asked.
Another added, “People should have more s--, it’s good for the body.”
“Bet he’s reflecting from Lopez fatigue,” a third chimed in, referring to his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.
The exchange comes after Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025, following two years of marriage.
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Affleck Is Being More ‘Intentional’ About Dating
In January, a source told Closer that Affleck was taking a different approach to relationships after his divorces from Jennifer Garner in 2015 and Lopez.
“Affleck has made a vow to quit any bed-hopping and pursue only the relationships he thinks will last beyond the honeymoon period,” the source said.
The insider also described the actor's reported plans to focus on self-growth.
“Ben says he’s trying to better himself, and part of that is being very intentional with who he’s dating, which has meant a lot more time alone,” the source said. “He says he doesn't want to clutter his mind by jumping in and out of a sack with different women or winding up with someone that doesn’t have long-term potential just because they’re hot. He says he’s always taken that route, sometimes for good, but mostly for bad, and he wants to mix it up.”
Affleck and Garner share three children together: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.
‘Ben Has Very High Standards’
The Good Will Hunting star has reportedly been extra careful with his love life this time around.
“He can’t go on any dating apps to meet people, not even the celebrity one. He already tried that back before he married J.Lo and it was a disaster. He got outed by one of the girls he was talking to and even though it was nearly five years ago it still makes him cringe, he’d never risk that again. And Ben does have very high standards; he's not going to settle for just anyone. This is the longest that he’s been single since anyone can remember and it’s obvious he’s not adjusting well to it,” they added.