Ben Affleck Says He's 'Tired' of Being Intimate in Candid Interview: It's 'a Lot of Work'

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Ben Affleck isn't holding back when it comes to his personal life. During the Tuesday, October 13, episode of “SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma,” the Batman star joined the podcast host for a conversation about random topics while riding a train. At one point, Affleck brought up a book that caught his attention, leading to a candid exchange about his s-- life. Affleck revealed that he “loves” the book S-- for Dummies by Dr. Ruth K. Westheimer with Pierre A. Lehu.

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Source: SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA/YOUTUBE Ben Affleck shared his candid thoughts on intimacy during an appearance on ‘SubwayTakes with Kareem Rahma.’

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When Kareem Rahma suggested that young people aren't having much s-- these days, Affleck had a surprisingly relatable response. “I’m pretty old. I was having s-- in my day,” Affleck said. Rahma then asked whether that meant he wasn't having s-- anymore. Affleck didn't shy away from the question, as he answered, “No, because now I’m tired. And s-- is a lot of work. Especially if you want to do a good job.”

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Source: SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA/YOUTUBE

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Fans Reacted to Affleck's Candid Comments

Source: SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA/YOUTUBE The actor joked that ‘s-- is a lot of work,’ especially when someone wants to do a good job.

Affleck's remarks quickly sparked reactions in the comments section. “Wait, he’s tired???” one person asked. Another added, “People should have more s--, it’s good for the body.” “Bet he’s reflecting from Lopez fatigue,” a third chimed in, referring to his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez. The exchange comes after Affleck and Lopez finalized their divorce on January 6, 2025, following two years of marriage.

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Ben Affleck Reveals He’s Tired Of Having S(e)x At His Age.



“It’s a Lot of Work, Especially If You Want to Do a Good Job”



When the interviewer suggested young people aren’t having much s*x these days, Ben Affleck had a surprisingly relatable response.



“I’m pretty old. I was… pic.twitter.com/NmPiL0MyMY — Tokyo (@Tokyo_pi1) October 13, 2026 Source: SUBWAYTAKES WITH KAREEM RAHMA

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Affleck Is Being More ‘Intentional’ About Dating

Source: MEGA The ‘Batman’ star’s comments sparked a range of reactions from fans, including jokes referencing his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

In January, a source told Closer that Affleck was taking a different approach to relationships after his divorces from Jennifer Garner in 2015 and Lopez. “Affleck has made a vow to quit any bed-hopping and pursue only the relationships he thinks will last beyond the honeymoon period,” the source said. The insider also described the actor's reported plans to focus on self-growth. “Ben says he’s trying to better himself, and part of that is being very intentional with who he’s dating, which has meant a lot more time alone,” the source said. “He says he doesn't want to clutter his mind by jumping in and out of a sack with different women or winding up with someone that doesn’t have long-term potential just because they’re hot. He says he’s always taken that route, sometimes for good, but mostly for bad, and he wants to mix it up.” Affleck and Garner share three children together: Violet, 20, Fin, 17, and Samuel, 14.

‘Ben Has Very High Standards’

Source: MEGA A source revealed that Ben Affleck is reportedly becoming more ‘intentional’ about dating.