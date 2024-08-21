Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Marital Issues Began on Their Honeymoon, Pair 'Barely' Spoke to Each Other in Italy: Source
Jennifer Lopez's decision to divorce Ben Affleck was a long time coming.
According to a source, the estranged couple's marital strife first reared its ugly head as soon as they headed out on their honeymoon to Italy in the summer of 2022.
The insider told a news outlet the dad-of-three, 52, was "unhappy with the paparazzi following them" on their vacation, acting like it "came as a surprise that they would be followed around."
The constant attention took a serious toll on the duo, who allegedly "would barely speak to each other" while overseas.
The insider also claimed Affleck's struggles with sobriety affected their romance, as when they got together in 2021, "he was just getting sober."
"He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state," the insider recalled.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the cracks in their marriage — which Lopez filed to end on Tuesday, August 20 — became obvious to the public this spring as they started spending more and more time apart. Rumors of a split heightened when they put their marital home on the market and occasionally ditched their rings while out in public.
Though the stars were on the outs for months, JLo, 55, allegedly delayed filing the paperwork in hopes they could smoothing things over. However, the Oscar winner didn't show "any commitment and interest in making their marriage work," one source said.
- Jennifer Lopez's Ex Alex Rodriguez Shares Cryptic Message About Making Decisions After She Filed for Divorce From Ben Affleck
- Ben Affleck Didn't Show 'Any Interest' in Wanting to Fix Broken Relationship With Jennifer Lopez Before Singer Filed for Divorce: 'She's Very Disappointed'
- Jennifer Lopez Was Alone in NYC During April 26 Split From Ben Affleck — Days Before Actor Fumbled Tom Brady Roast
"It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," the source shared. "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."
Another insider claimed Affleck was purposely allowing his estranged wife to file on her own time. "Ben is being as respectful of JLo as he can right now since he was the one that left, but he’s moving forward with his life," they explained.
In addition, it was alleged that "she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted" the move to sting — however, Affleck didn't bat an eye.
"He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this," the source spilled. "He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."
The "Marry Me" singer listed their date of separation as April 26, and paperwork revealed they do not have a prenup.
Page Six reported on their struggles beginning on their honeymoon.