Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Marital Issues Began on Their Honeymoon, Pair 'Barely' Spoke to Each Other in Italy: Source

Composite photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Source: mega

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck on their two-year wedding anniversary.

By:

Aug. 21 2024, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Jennifer Lopez's decision to divorce Ben Affleck was a long time coming.

According to a source, the estranged couple's marital strife first reared its ugly head as soon as they headed out on their honeymoon to Italy in the summer of 2022.

ben affleck jennifer lopez divorce
Source: mega

An insider claimed Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez started having issues on their 2022 honeymoon.

The insider told a news outlet the dad-of-three, 52, was "unhappy with the paparazzi following them" on their vacation, acting like it "came as a surprise that they would be followed around."

The constant attention took a serious toll on the duo, who allegedly "would barely speak to each other" while overseas.

ben affleck and jennifer lopezmarital issues began honeymoon
Source: mega

The singer filed on Tuesday, August 20 — their two-year wedding anniversary.

The insider also claimed Affleck's struggles with sobriety affected their romance, as when they got together in 2021, "he was just getting sober."

"He was in a vulnerable state, and whatever their chemistry played into that … He was in this frenzied, excitable state," the insider recalled.

As OK! reported, the cracks in their marriage — which Lopez filed to end on Tuesday, August 20 — became obvious to the public this spring as they started spending more and more time apart. Rumors of a split heightened when they put their marital home on the market and occasionally ditched their rings while out in public.

Though the stars were on the outs for months, JLo, 55, allegedly delayed filing the paperwork in hopes they could smoothing things over. However, the Oscar winner didn't show "any commitment and interest in making their marriage work," one source said.

MORE ON:
Ben Affleck
ben affleck and jennifer lopezmarital issues began honeymoon
Source: mega

The actor is allegedly the one who requested the divorce.

"It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself," the source shared. "She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage."

Another insider claimed Affleck was purposely allowing his estranged wife to file on her own time. "Ben is being as respectful of JLo as he can right now since he was the one that left, but he’s moving forward with his life," they explained.

ben affleck and jennifer lopezmarital issues began honeymoon
Source: mega

This will be Lopez's fourth divorce.

In addition, it was alleged that "she waited until the two-year anniversary because she wanted" the move to sting — however, Affleck didn't bat an eye.

"He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this," the source spilled. "He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."

The "Marry Me" singer listed their date of separation as April 26, and paperwork revealed they do not have a prenup.

Page Six reported on their struggles beginning on their honeymoon.

